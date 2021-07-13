Norfolk is the fifth largest county in England and contains the biggest lowland forest in Britain. It’s a county of not only woodland and forest but broads, open pasture and wild shores.

Wildlife thrives in Norfolk, especially on the coast where grey seals rub shoulders with wading birds, especially prevalent in the winter months. Look out too for otters, spring and summer wildflowers and swathes of autumn heather.

From easier shorter walks to more challenging hikes, here is a selection of the best walking routes in Norfolk.

Best walks in Norfolk

Cromer, Norfolk

A stunning eleven-mile walk along the Norfolk coast, starting and ending at the seaside resort of Cromer – marvel at yellow sea poppies, watch tractors pull fishing boats from the sea and dine on delicious dressed crab. View Cromer map and walking route

Halvergate and Berney Marshes, Norfolk

This route takes you through rustling reed-bordered marsh tracks and along the flood banks of Breydon Water where wigeon, shelducks and Bewick’s swans winter. Explore this area with an eight-mile circular walk through Halvergate and Berney Marshes.

View Halvergate and Berney Marshes map and walking route

Horsey, Norfolk