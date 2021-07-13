Best walks in Norfolk
Discover sandy shores, spectacular wildlife and classic seaside towns with our guide to the best walks in Norfolk.
Norfolk is the fifth largest county in England and contains the biggest lowland forest in Britain. It’s a county of not only woodland and forest but broads, open pasture and wild shores.
Wildlife thrives in Norfolk, especially on the coast where grey seals rub shoulders with wading birds, especially prevalent in the winter months. Look out too for otters, spring and summer wildflowers and swathes of autumn heather.
From easier shorter walks to more challenging hikes, here is a selection of the best walking routes in Norfolk.
Cromer, Norfolk
A stunning eleven-mile walk along the Norfolk coast, starting and ending at the seaside resort of Cromer – marvel at yellow sea poppies, watch tractors pull fishing boats from the sea and dine on delicious dressed crab.
Halvergate and Berney Marshes, Norfolk
This route takes you through rustling reed-bordered marsh tracks and along the flood banks of Breydon Water where wigeon, shelducks and Bewick’s swans winter. Explore this area with an eight-mile circular walk through Halvergate and Berney Marshes.
Horsey, Norfolk
Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.
Holkham Beach, Norfolk
Take a hike through creaking pinewoods, beside wildlife-rich marshes and along one of Britain’s most beautiful beaches on the North Norfolk coast.
Great Eastern Pingo Trail, Norfolk
The British landscape is strewn with unusual-looking reminders of our ancient past. One such landform is the pingo, a small pond of surprising significance.
St Benet’s Abbey, Norfolk
Once the home of wealthy monks, a famous knight and an industrious farmer, this lonesome relic now stands empty, save for the occasional crow, owl and wintertime wren.
Holme Dunes, Norfolk
Take the Norfolk Coast Path along the dunes and out on to the beach. This expanse of sand is often empty in winter, save the bar-tailed godwits, oystercatchers and dunlin that stalk the peat-beds exposed at low tide. Watching birds is an excuse to loiter, focus, slow down.