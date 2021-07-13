Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in Norfolk

Best walks in Norfolk

Discover sandy shores, spectacular wildlife and classic seaside towns with our guide to the best walks in Norfolk.

Beach at sunrise

Published:

Norfolk is the fifth largest county in England and contains the biggest lowland forest in Britain. It’s a county of not only woodland and forest but broads, open pasture and wild shores.

Advertisement

Wildlife thrives in Norfolk, especially on the coast where grey seals rub shoulders with wading birds, especially prevalent in the winter months. Look out too for otters, spring and summer wildflowers and swathes of autumn heather.

From easier shorter walks to more challenging hikes, here is a selection of the best walking routes in Norfolk.

Find out more about Norfolk

Weaned grey seal pup on Blakeney Point

Best walks in Norfolk

Cromer, Norfolk

Cromer, Norfolk
Cromer, Norfolk ©Alamy

A stunning eleven-mile walk along the Norfolk coast, starting and ending at the seaside resort of Cromer – marvel at yellow sea poppies, watch tractors pull fishing boats from the sea and dine on delicious dressed crab.

View Cromer map and walking route

Halvergate and Berney Marshes, Norfolk

Halvergate Marshes, Norfolk
Halvergate Marshes, Norfolk ©Getty

This route takes you through rustling reed-bordered marsh tracks and along the flood banks of Breydon Water where wigeon, shelducks and Bewick’s swans winter. Explore this area with an eight-mile circular walk through Halvergate and Berney Marshes.

Advertisement

View Halvergate and Berney Marshes map and walking route

Horsey, Norfolk

Horsey Windpump
Horsey Windpump ©Getty

Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.

View Horsey map and walking route

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

Sunrise on a misty morning at Holkham Bay on the North Norfolk Coast
Sunrise on a misty morning at Holkham Bay on the North Norfolk Coast ©Getty

Take a hike through creaking pinewoods, beside wildlife-rich marshes and along one of Britain’s most beautiful beaches on the North Norfolk coast.

View Holkam map and walking route

Great Eastern Pingo Trail, Norfolk

Pingo, Norfolk
The Norfolk Ponds Project aims to restore these lost or damaged water features, also known as ‘ghost ponds’ ©Fotolibra

The British landscape is strewn with unusual-looking reminders of our ancient past. One such landform is the pingo, a small pond of surprising significance.

Find out more about the Great Eastern Pingo Trail

St Benet’s Abbey, Norfolk

St Benet's Abbey, Norfolk ©Alamy
St Benet’s Abbey, Norfolk ©Alamy

Once the home of wealthy monks, a famous knight and an industrious farmer, this lonesome relic now stands empty, save for the occasional crow, owl and wintertime wren.

Find out more about Benet’s Abbey

Holme Dunes, Norfolk

Holme Dunes, Norfolk
Holme Dunes, Norfolk ©Alamy

Take the Norfolk Coast Path along the dunes and out on to the beach. This expanse of sand is often empty in winter, save the bar-tailed godwits, oystercatchers and dunlin that stalk the peat-beds exposed at low tide. Watching birds is an excuse to loiter, focus, slow down.

Find out more about Holme Dunes

Authors

Daniel Graham

Section editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Spring21_Sidebar_720x480_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 6 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Spring bluebells under trees
Walks

Best walks in Dartmoor National Park

Walker on the Pembrokeshire coast path at Whitesands near St Davids, Wales
Walks

Best walks in Wales

Cornish coastal scenery at Porthmeor Cove near Zennor, UK
Walks

Best walks in Cornwall

Bridge over water
Walks

Greatest urban walks in the UK