Britain’s most beautiful river walks

From the chalk streams of Hampshire and the gentle flow of the Coquet in Northumberland to the turbulent torrents of Perthshire’s River Bran and the Welsh Wye, Britain’s countryside is a mosaic of beautiful waterways.

Our guide to the best river walks in the UK, including route descriptions, distances and wildlife highlights.

England

Smardale Gill, Cumbria

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

This magnificent, relatively unknown limestone landscape became a part of the Dales in the 2016 boundary extension. It oozes the character of a time long-gone. Enjoy a spectacular 7-mile walk through the gorge.

Tarr Steps, Exmoor National Park

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Walk alongside a winding river through deep forests on a seven-mile loop from the magical Tarr Steps to the Somerset village of Withypool.

Chee Dale, Miller’s Dale and Wye Dale, Derbyshire

Distance: 4 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate

This four-mile loop walk along the River Wye in the Peak District takes you through deep gorges and lush forests.

Cuckmere River, Sussex

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Follow this seven-mile walk along the Cuckmere River, from the picturesque village of Alfriston to the monumental Seven Sisters chalk cliffs on the Sussex south coast.

Marshfield, South Gloucestershire

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: easy

The southern Cotswolds, just south of the M4, is a hidden marvel on the edge of Bath and Bristol – explore this secret of the British countryside with a seven-mile walk alongside rivers and through fields.

Upper Wharfedale, North Yorkshire

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Head to the Yorkshire Dales in search of three of the national park’s finest attributes: limestone uplands, enchanting valleys and picturesque waterfalls.

River Stour, Suffolk

Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy

A short walk along the marshy banks of the River Stour, running from the Suffolk town of Dedham to Flatford Mill – once home to painter John Constable – and back again.

East Lyn River, Devon

Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

This beautiful six-mile walk begins at Lynmouth in the Exmoor National Park and follows the East Lyn River upstream to Rockford before heading back to the coast.

Forge Valley Woods, North Yorkshire

Distance: 4.5 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate

The beautiful nautre reserve on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moor National Park was once home to iron smelting. Today it’s a peaceful spot – go quietly and you may see an otter.

Badgeworthy Water, Exmoor National Park

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Explore Doone Country, one of Exmoor’s most beautiful river valleys and the backdrop to the R.D Blackmore’s tale of romance and murder, Lorna Doone.

River Wharfe and Bolton Priory, North Yorkshire

Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Stroll along the sylvan banks of a Yorkshire river on this moderate six-mile walk. Enjoy sights ranging from the dramatic ruins of a 12th-century priory to the grandiose arch of an old stone bridge.

Marshcourt River, Hampshire

England is home to more than 85% of the world’s chalk streams, with Hampshire offering some of the finest examples. Follow creeping water rails, singing warblers and shimmering brown trout along this stretch of the Marshcourt River.

Northern Ireland

Tollymore Forest Park, County Down

Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy

Climb through lush woodland along the Shimna River, past the Hermitage and on to Parnell’s Bridge.

Glenariff Nature Reserve, County Antrim

Distance: 1.8 miles | Duration: 1 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate

This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through a lush reserve in Northern Ireland’s County Antrim.

Scotland

Nevis Gorge, Highland

Distance: 2 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate

A spectacular two-mile walk up Glen Nevis through gorges and meadows to the epic Steall Falls.

Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye

Distance: 11 miles | Duration: 5 hours | Difficulty: hard

This rugged wilderness trail in Scotland guides intrepid walkers into the nucleus of the Cuillin Mountains, past gushing burns and striding ridges to a dramatic, sea-kissed bay.

Falls of Bruar, Perth and Kinross

Distance: 1.5 miles | Duration: 1 hour | Difficulty: easy–moderate

Pull on your boots and step into a reclaimed forest, climbing through trees of golden larch, towering Scots pine and magnificent mountain ash in search of a roaring Cairngorms cascade.

River Braan, Perthshire

Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Follow the white water of Scotland’s River Braan through a fabled woodland of giant Douglas firs, fairy-tale bridges and an ancient oak immortalised by Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Allan Water, Stirlingshire

Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: easy

The earthy scent of mosses, ferns and wild garlic are heavenly on this exquisite riverside 3 mile ramble, where fish leap, herons stalk and weirs rumble.

Wales

River Wye, Monthmouthshire

Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 3.5 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Hike along a wooded bank past radiant wildflowers, foraging deer and a king’s cave on a seven-mile track beside the River Wye. The route passes from England into Wales and includes a crossing of the deluge on the Symonds Yat hand ferry.

Afon Cynfal, Gwynedd

Enjoy the hypnotising white noise, skipping wagtails and glittering ferns of the Cynfal river basin in Snowdonia National Park.

Afon Ystwyth, Ceredigion

Distance: 8 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Step off the beaten track on to the mossy banks of a hidden river in west Wales – overhanging trees, towering cliffs and a wealth of wildlife make this long, waterside walk well worth the effort.

Waterfall Country, Powys

Distance: 3.5 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: moderate

Discover a world away from the crowds with a spectacular walk through Waterfall Country in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

River Marteg, Rhayader, Powys

Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate

A circular walk along the banks of the River Marteg through the Gilfach Farm Nature Reserve in Powys, Wales.