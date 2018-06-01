Britain’s most beautiful river walks
The British countryside is filled with charming rivers, rich in wildlife and history. Discover a waterway walk near you with our pick of the UK's best riverside walks.
From the chalk streams of Hampshire and the gentle flow of the Coquet in Northumberland to the turbulent torrents of Perthshire’s River Bran and the Welsh Wye, Britain’s countryside is a mosaic of beautiful waterways.
Our guide to the best river walks in the UK, including route descriptions, distances and wildlife highlights.
England
Smardale Gill, Cumbria
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
This magnificent, relatively unknown limestone landscape became a part of the Dales in the 2016 boundary extension. It oozes the character of a time long-gone. Enjoy a spectacular 7-mile walk through the gorge.
Smardale Gill walking route and map
Tarr Steps, Exmoor National Park
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Walk alongside a winding river through deep forests on a seven-mile loop from the magical Tarr Steps to the Somerset village of Withypool.
Tarr Steps walking route and map
Chee Dale, Miller’s Dale and Wye Dale, Derbyshire
Distance: 4 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate
This four-mile loop walk along the River Wye in the Peak District takes you through deep gorges and lush forests.
Chee Dale walking route and map
Cuckmere River, Sussex
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Follow this seven-mile walk along the Cuckmere River, from the picturesque village of Alfriston to the monumental Seven Sisters chalk cliffs on the Sussex south coast.
Cuckmere walking route and map
Marshfield, South Gloucestershire
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: easy
The southern Cotswolds, just south of the M4, is a hidden marvel on the edge of Bath and Bristol – explore this secret of the British countryside with a seven-mile walk alongside rivers and through fields.
Marshfield walking route and map
Upper Wharfedale, North Yorkshire
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Head to the Yorkshire Dales in search of three of the national park’s finest attributes: limestone uplands, enchanting valleys and picturesque waterfalls.
Upper Wharfedale walking route and map
River Stour, Suffolk
Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy
A short walk along the marshy banks of the River Stour, running from the Suffolk town of Dedham to Flatford Mill – once home to painter John Constable – and back again.
River stour walking route and map
East Lyn River, Devon
Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
This beautiful six-mile walk begins at Lynmouth in the Exmoor National Park and follows the East Lyn River upstream to Rockford before heading back to the coast.
East Lyn River walking route and map
Forge Valley Woods, North Yorkshire
Distance: 4.5 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate
The beautiful nautre reserve on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moor National Park was once home to iron smelting. Today it’s a peaceful spot – go quietly and you may see an otter.
Forge Valley walking route and map
Badgeworthy Water, Exmoor National Park
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Explore Doone Country, one of Exmoor’s most beautiful river valleys and the backdrop to the R.D Blackmore’s tale of romance and murder, Lorna Doone.
Badgeworthy Water walking route and map
River Wharfe and Bolton Priory, North Yorkshire
Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Stroll along the sylvan banks of a Yorkshire river on this moderate six-mile walk. Enjoy sights ranging from the dramatic ruins of a 12th-century priory to the grandiose arch of an old stone bridge.
River Wharfe walking route and map
Marshcourt River, Hampshire
England is home to more than 85% of the world’s chalk streams, with Hampshire offering some of the finest examples. Follow creeping water rails, singing warblers and shimmering brown trout along this stretch of the Marshcourt River.
Marshcourt River day out
Northern Ireland
Tollymore Forest Park, County Down
Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy
Climb through lush woodland along the Shimna River, past the Hermitage and on to Parnell’s Bridge.
Tollymore Forest walking route and map
Glenariff Nature Reserve, County Antrim
Distance: 1.8 miles | Duration: 1 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate
This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through a lush reserve in Northern Ireland’s County Antrim.
Glenariff walking route and map
Scotland
Nevis Gorge, Highland
Distance: 2 miles | Duration: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate
A spectacular two-mile walk up Glen Nevis through gorges and meadows to the epic Steall Falls.
Glen Gorge walking route and map
Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye
Distance: 11 miles | Duration: 5 hours | Difficulty: hard
This rugged wilderness trail in Scotland guides intrepid walkers into the nucleus of the Cuillin Mountains, past gushing burns and striding ridges to a dramatic, sea-kissed bay.
Glen Sligachan walking route and map
Falls of Bruar, Perth and Kinross
Distance: 1.5 miles | Duration: 1 hour | Difficulty: easy–moderate
Pull on your boots and step into a reclaimed forest, climbing through trees of golden larch, towering Scots pine and magnificent mountain ash in search of a roaring Cairngorms cascade.
Bruar Falls walking route and map
River Braan, Perthshire
Distance: 6 miles | Duration: 3 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Follow the white water of Scotland’s River Braan through a fabled woodland of giant Douglas firs, fairy-tale bridges and an ancient oak immortalised by Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
River Braun walking route and map
Allan Water, Stirlingshire
Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: easy
The earthy scent of mosses, ferns and wild garlic are heavenly on this exquisite riverside 3 mile ramble, where fish leap, herons stalk and weirs rumble.
Allan Water walking route and map
Wales
River Wye, Monthmouthshire
Distance: 7 miles | Duration: 3.5 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Hike along a wooded bank past radiant wildflowers, foraging deer and a king’s cave on a seven-mile track beside the River Wye. The route passes from England into Wales and includes a crossing of the deluge on the Symonds Yat hand ferry.
River Wye walking route and map
Afon Cynfal, Gwynedd
Enjoy the hypnotising white noise, skipping wagtails and glittering ferns of the Cynfal river basin in Snowdonia National Park.
Afon Cynfal, Gwynedd walking route and map
Afon Ystwyth, Ceredigion
Distance: 8 miles | Duration: 4 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Step off the beaten track on to the mossy banks of a hidden river in west Wales – overhanging trees, towering cliffs and a wealth of wildlife make this long, waterside walk well worth the effort.
Avon Ystwyth walking route and map
Waterfall Country, Powys
Distance: 3.5 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: moderate
Discover a world away from the crowds with a spectacular walk through Waterfall Country in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
Waterfall Country walking route and map
River Marteg, Rhayader, Powys
Distance: 3 miles | Duration: 2 hours | Difficulty: easy/moderate
A circular walk along the banks of the River Marteg through the Gilfach Farm Nature Reserve in Powys, Wales.