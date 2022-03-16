British lambing guide: when is the lambing season and best places to see lambs

It’s miraculous. Amazing. Unforgettable. And yet it’s commonplace on British farms. Every year, 16 million ewes give birth in the UK.

Advertisement

Here is our expert guide to the British lambing season, including when it takes place and where in the UK you can see lambs being born.

When is the British lambing season?

These days, lambing takes place anytime between November and May – but the birth rate still peaks in spring.

Farm stays to experience lambing

Here are a couple of farms where you can enjoy a spring break and watch lambs being born.

The Olde House, Cornwall

Experience life on Penpont working farm, featured in the pictures above and below, while staying in one of a range of self-catering holiday cottages. Take part in a range of activities from feeding the guinea pigs in Pet Corner to lambing and sitting on a tractor. There’s also an indoor swimming pool, farm trail and play barn, and a hide for bird-watching.

theoldehouse.co.uk

Native British sheep breeds and how to recognise them During any countryside walk, it is very likely that you will pass a field of sheep grazing or lambs frolicking. Britain is home to a variety of native sheep breeds. Here is our guide on native sheep breeds in Britain, with a few key details on how to identify and key characteristics.

Hare Farm Hideaways, Sussex

Lambing takes place on a large scale here, with 1,000 pregnant ewes giving birth in four different farm buildings, just a stone’s throw from the shepherd’s hut and oast house holiday homes overlooking the serene village of Brede.

harefarmhideaways.co.uk

Abbey Farm Liveries, Norfolk

Guests can help the shepherds lamb the 600 ewes, including day-to-day running of the flock, feeding, cleaning and bedding-down pens, nursing and bottle-feeding pet lambs. Book the onsite self-catering cottage, or pitch up the tent or caravan.

abbeyfarmliveries.co.uk

Guide to the farming calendar: a year in the life of a British farmer From weaning calves in January to livestock markets in July and rebuilding walls in December, farmers are busy all year round. Month by month, our farming guide looks at the busy year in the life of a British farmer.

Stay Lambing Live, Cumbria

Lambing takes place in March and April at Stay Lambing Live, so named because this was the location in 2011 for the BBC’s Lambing Live, presented by Kate Humble and Adam Henson. The 400-acre farm has 850 sheep.

staylambinglive.co.uk

Millmoor Farm Holidays, Cheshire

Watch lambs being born between January and April, and hand-feed orphan lambs in February. Book one of a number of self-catering lodges.

Advertisement

millmoorfarm.co.uk