Homemade apple swirls recipe
- Easy
Ingredients
- 200ml Apple sauce
- 3 Medjool dates, chopped, or a handful of raisins
- ½tsp Cinnamon
- 1 sheet of ready rolled puff pastry
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 200oC/400oF/Gas Mark 6.
- STEP 2
Mix together the apple sauce, the dates or raisins and cinnamon.
- STEP 3
Spoon the apple sauce mix into the centre of the rolled-out pastry. Keep a 1 cm (1⁄3 in) lip around the edge of the pastry free from any sauce.
- STEP 4
Roll the pastry up from the long side, as if it was a roll of wallpaper.
- STEP 5
Remove any sauce which may have dripped out of the sides (and while no-one is looking, eat it).
- STEP 6
Cut into 2 1⁄2 cm (1 in) pieces and lay on a baking sheet, leaving room between each one to allow for spreading.
- STEP 7
Cook for 10–15 minutes, or until the swirls have turned golden brown.