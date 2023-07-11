Advertisement

These homemade apple swirls from David Hamilton's Family Foraging is the perfect recipe for an autumn treat.

If you make the apple sauce yourself, wild apples can be a gamble, tasting anything from delicious and juicy to bland and potato like. Some are so tart they remove all the moisture from your mouth, so try adding maple syrup, sugar or honey to tart apples to sweeten.

How to make apple swirls

Ingredients

  • 200ml Apple sauce
  • 3 Medjool dates, chopped, or a handful of raisins
  • ½tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 sheet of ready rolled puff pastry

Method

  • STEP 1

    Preheat the oven to 200oC/400oF/Gas Mark 6.

  • STEP 2

    Mix together the apple sauce, the dates or raisins and cinnamon.

  • STEP 3

    Spoon the apple sauce mix into the centre of the rolled-out pastry. Keep a 1 cm (1⁄3 in) lip around the edge of the pastry free from any sauce.

  • STEP 4

    Roll the pastry up from the long side, as if it was a roll of wallpaper.

  • STEP 5

    Remove any sauce which may have dripped out of the sides (and while no-one is looking, eat it).

  • STEP 6

    Cut into 2 1⁄2 cm (1 in) pieces and lay on a baking sheet, leaving room between each one to allow for spreading.

  • STEP 7

    Cook for 10–15 minutes, or until the swirls have turned golden brown.

Recipe from Family Foraging by David Hamilton.

Photographs by Jason Ingram, published by White Lion Publishing.

