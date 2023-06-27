Use up a glut of apples in your garden or allotment by making this easy spiced apple butter – ideal for sharing with friends and family, Apple butter is a rich, red-brown preserve flavoured with spice and makes a lovely autumnal or winter treat. It’s delicious spread on toast or scones, used to sandwich two sponges together or eaten with really strong cheese.

This preserve has a two-stage cook. In the first, you pulp the apples down with the skin, pips and core, as they contain the pectin that helps it set. The second cook is for sweetening and flavouring.

Learn more about the British apple season and varieties in our apple guide, plus why not try making apple crumble or this spiced apple toffee cake.