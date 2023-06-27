Spiced apple butter
- Makes six or seven jars
Ingredients
- 2kg Cooking apples
- 750ml Cold water
- 1kg Granulated sugar
- 2 Lemons, juiced
- 2 heaped tsp mixed spice
Method
- STEP 1
Wash the apples, chop them roughly and put them in a large saucepan. Add the water and set over a medium heat. Bring it to the boil and cook, uncovered, until the apples have softened and collapsed. Using a potato masher in the pan, break the apples to a pulp and remove them from the heat.
- STEP 2
Hang a sieve over a mixing bowl and spoon the pulp into the sieve, pushing it through with the back of a wooden spoon. Discard the pips and pith left behind once you have extracted the apple.
- STEP 3
Wash and dry the saucepan then return the pulp to it, along with the sugar, lemon juice and mixed spice. Set over a medium-low heat and bring it to the boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Reduce the heat to a minimum and allow the apple to thicken and reduce for about an hour, stirring occasionally. The mixture will be brown
and coat the back of a spoon when its done.
- STEP 4
While the apple butter is cooking, wash six or seven jam jars and lids in hot soapy water. Rinse them well and place them on a baking tray. Heat the oven to 100°C and slide the tray in for 30 minutes, or until the jars are completely dry. Once the apple butter is done, spoon it into the hot, clean jars and seal them tightly with the lids. Store in a cool, dark cupboard; the preserve should keep for a year.