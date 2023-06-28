Combining the comforting stodginess of a sticky toffee pudding with rich baked apples and spices, this toffee apple cake is fantastic on cold autumn nights. Cut it into squares to take with you on walks, enjoy at a bonfire display or as a lunchtime treat. Serve with toffee sauce, or vanilla ice cream, or even whipped cream!

This toffee apple cake recipe comes from BBC Good Food magazine, our sister title.

Looking for more apple recipes? Check out our spiced apple butter, crab apple jelly, peppered cider apple chutney and apple and blackberry crumble squares.