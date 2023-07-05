Advertisement

Make the most of the British blackberry season and forage for this delicious berry along hedgerows and fields. Free and easy to find, blackberry picking is an easy introduction into foraging and perfect for using in crumbles, pies, jams, cakes and more. Find a selection of delicious blackberry recipes for inspiration.

This classic crumble is easy to make and a perfect recipe for the late summer months, when hedgerow blackberries are abundant. Nothing rounds off a Sunday lunch like a homemade crumble lathered in custard or ice cream so why make it a family outing and enjoy a blacking picking walk?

Blackberry guide

See our blackberry guide for more advice on where to find, how to freeze and other plant facts.

How to make apple and blackberry crumble

Ingredients

  • 50g Butter
  • 50g Oats
  • 50g Plain white flour
  • 50g Caster sugar
  • 300g Cooking apples
  • 200g Blackberries, washed and drained
  • Cinnamon to taste
  • Ground ginger to taste
  • Allspice to taste

Method

  • STEP 1

    Peel, core and dice the apples.

  • STEP 2

    Arrange with the blackberries into the base of a medium-sized ovenproof dish. If you prefer a sweeter crumble, sprinkle the fruit with a little sugar.

  • STEP 3

    In a large bowl, using your fingertips, mix the sugar, oats, flour, spices and butter until it has the consistency of breadcrumbs. If it is too sticky, add a little more flour.

  • STEP 4

    Spread the topping over the fruit evenly, making sure all the fruit is covered.

  • STEP 5

    Bake at 180°C for about 45 mins, or until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling up.

Serve hot with ice cream, custard or cream.

Recipe by Richard Aslan.

