Make the most of the British blackberry season and forage for this delicious berry along hedgerows and fields. Free and easy to find, blackberry picking is an easy introduction into foraging and perfect for using in crumbles, pies, jams, cakes and more. Find a selection of delicious blackberry recipes for inspiration.

This classic crumble is easy to make and a perfect recipe for the late summer months, when hedgerow blackberries are abundant. Nothing rounds off a Sunday lunch like a homemade crumble lathered in custard or ice cream so why make it a family outing and enjoy a blacking picking walk?

Blackberry guide See our blackberry guide for more advice on where to find, how to freeze and other plant facts.

How to make apple and blackberry crumble