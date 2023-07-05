Easy apple and blackberry crumble
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 50g Butter
- 50g Oats
- 50g Plain white flour
- 50g Caster sugar
- 300g Cooking apples
- 200g Blackberries, washed and drained
- Cinnamon to taste
- Ground ginger to taste
- Allspice to taste
Method
- STEP 1
Peel, core and dice the apples.
- STEP 2
Arrange with the blackberries into the base of a medium-sized ovenproof dish. If you prefer a sweeter crumble, sprinkle the fruit with a little sugar.
- STEP 3
In a large bowl, using your fingertips, mix the sugar, oats, flour, spices and butter until it has the consistency of breadcrumbs. If it is too sticky, add a little more flour.
- STEP 4
Spread the topping over the fruit evenly, making sure all the fruit is covered.
- STEP 5
Bake at 180°C for about 45 mins, or until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbling up.