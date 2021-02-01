Traditional Bedfordshire clanger recipe
- Makes 4
- Easy
After hearing rumours of an extraordinary pasty native to the county of Bedfordshire, Clare Hargreaves decided to track it down.
The novelist HE Bates described the Bedfordshire clanger as “Hard as a hog’s back, harder ’n prison bread.” More often this local delicacy has been described as a soggy suet roly-poly, about as appealing as a wet sock. Whatever the truth, there’s one thing all agree on: the clanger was traditionally a suet pudding, with a savoury filling one end and a sweet filling at the other. And in the 19th century, it was a daily staple for workers labouring in the fields.
The name is as intriguing as the food itself. The word clanger, it had been suggested, referred to the mistake of mixing sweet and savoury fillings. But a more likely explanation was that in nearby Northamptonshire dialect, ‘clang’ means to eat voraciously.
But does Bedfordshire’s answer to the Cornish pasty survive? I was hungry to find out so, armed with notebook and appetite, I set off for the town of Sandy, Bedfordshire’s agricultural heart and, so I’ve been told, the home of the contemporary clanger.
Low-key Sandy seems an unlikely place to be trying to unearth a morsel of culinary history. My first stop is the museum, where I meet the smiling town clerk, Sue Foster. She’s from Lancashire, but has lived here for 27 years. Does her museum include the Bedfordshire clanger? “No, I’m afraid not.
We stop at the Romans, and I don’t think they ate clangers,” she laughs. I nip around the corner to the tourist information centre, where a gentleman called Barry admits to knowledge of the clanger: “Of course I’ve heard of it,” he says. “I’ve never tasted it myself though. You should try Gunns Bakery. They make them.”
The home of the clanger
Gunns, with its bright red frontage, is just up the road. I’m encouraged to see it describes itself as the home of the Bedfordshire clanger. Inside, the air is rich with the smell of baking, and I catch sight of a selection of pasty-style pies. Today the clanger comes in all varieties: fat ones nestling in green cardboard pockets, vegetarian clangers, breakfast clangers, and even a Christmas clanger, denoted by a pastry holly leaf on the top.
I tuck into one gingerly, watched by David Gunns, whose grandfather Percy started the bakery 90 years ago. It tastes delicious and wholesome.“Originally the Bedfordshire clanger was made out of the remains of the Sunday joint and would have been boiled, like a suet pudding,” he says. “It was the original fast food. Women kept them in muslin cloths, and warmed them up on a hot stone before eating them as they worked in the fields.”
Although David’s grandfather made them, the clanger fell out of favour and was dropped from the bakery’s repertoire – until about 15 years ago, when David was at the helm. “We were invited to do a stall at the Bedfordshire Festival, so we decided to reintroduce the clanger. We sold them by the hundred. It was amazing, they just took off. Then we started selling them at farmers’ markets, and we now supply the National Trust shop at Dunstable Downs. We’ve even started making clangers for the supermarkets.”
David varied the original method by baking, rather than boiling, the clangers – although the pastry is still made to the original suet-based recipe. “The savoury filling is made with potatoes and gammon, which we get from the local butcher,” says David, escorting me into the kitchen’s inner recess, where Jo the baker is moulding mounds of white dough into rectangles.
The sweet part would traditionally have been jam, but now Gunns uses stewed apples. It’s important the two ends don’t get too friendly, so they’re strictly separated by the pastry equivalent of a dam down the middle. And in case you are wondering how the hungry inhabitants of Bedfordshire know which end of the clanger is which, they have secret symbols to guide them – two holes means meat, three knife slits means pud.
Just across the border in Hertfordshire, chef Paul Bloxham has refashioned the clanger to suit modern tastes at his gastropub, The Tilbury. He serves clangers as a bar snack to enjoy with a pint. “You either love or hate the clanger,” says Paul. “But it’s actually the pastry that blows the customers away; good old-school pastry just as our grandmothers made it.”
Ingredients
For the pastry
- Self-raising flour 325g (11oz)
- Salt 1tsp
- Shredded beef suet 100g (3 /12 oz)
- Butter 50g (20z), chilled and chopped
- Egg 1, beaten
For the garnish
- Egg 1, beaten
- Granulated sugar 2tsp
For the savoury filling
- Small onion 1, chopped
- Rapeseed oil 1tbsp
- Minced pork 225g (8oz)
- Dried sage 1tsp
- Worcestershire sauce 1tbsp
- Cooking apple 1
- Frozen peas 50g (2oz)
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
For the sweet filling
- Cooking apple 2
- Dates 50g (2oz), stoned and chopped
- Orange rind 1, grated
- Sultanas 50g (2oz)
Method
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. To make the savoury filling, put the onion and oil in a frying pan over a medium heat for 2-3 mins, until the onion is soft and golden. Stir in the pork and sage and cook gently for 5 mins, stirring often. Peel, core and chop the apple and add it to the pork mix along with the Worcestershire sauce. Cook for a further 5 mins, then stir in the peas, season to taste and leave to cool.
Step 2
To make the sweet filling, peel and chop the apples, then place in a mixing bowl and stir in the dates, orange rind, sultanas and sugar.
-
Step 3
To make the pastry, mix the flour, salt, suet and chopped butter into a course breadcrumb-like consistency. Mix in about 125ml water and the beaten egg to form a smooth dough and knead for a minute. Roll the pastry on a floured surface to about ½cm thick and cut into two rectangles about 15cm (6in) long by 8cm (3in) wide, then brush the edge of the long end with beaten egg.
-
Step 4
On one side of each pastry rectangle, put half of the savoury filling, and on the other put half of the sweet filling. Roll the pastry over the filling to form a sausage roll shape, and press the centre lightly so that the dividing strip sticks to the top. Push the edges together, brush with beaten egg and sprinkle the sweet half with sugar. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 mins, then lower the heat to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5 and bake for a further 25 mins. Serve hot or cold.