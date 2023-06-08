Caravans are a fantastic way of exploring our beautiful countryside. Combining transport and accommodation in one, touring caravans allow you the freedom to stop and admire the view. With space for sleeping, cooking and storing all your outdoor clothes, boots and equipment, it’s a really easy way to travel both home and abroad. Static caravans meanwhile can also provide a perfect break away, whether countryside or coast

Advertisement

Our essential guide will help you determine which insurance is best for you and your pet with helpful tips on what to look for and how to find the best deal…

If you’re looking for a quick comparison of the best caravan insurance from 15 providers on the market, check out our caravan insurance comparison tool that we’ve developed with QuoteZone.

What is caravan insurance?

We all need car insurance as a legal requirement but surprisingly, caravan insurance is not something you have to have by law. It’s an optional policy but one that we think is essential, as it covers your costs or a replacement model if the caravan is damaged, involved in an accident or stolen. It also covers you for any property damage or injury to others. Caravan insurance comes in two main formats, covering touring and static caravans. Motorhomes on the other hand are classed as road vehicles as they have an engine, so have their own specialist insurance.

In this handy guide, we’ll look at caravan insurance, what it covers and how to find the best deal.

Why do I need caravan insurance?

It may not be required by law but caravan insurance does provide peace of mind should your caravan be damaged, stolen or involved in an accident as well as covering costs for any third parties. Caravans are not covered by car insurance so whatever type and design you have, be it travelling or static, you need to have insurance in place otherwise you’ll have to pay for repairs or replacement if the worst should happen. At the very least, you should have third-party cover on your car insurance to cover any damage to others while towing.

Best caravan insurance in the UK for 2023

Whether you currently own a caravan or are thinking of buying one, it’s important to find the insurance that works for you. According to insuremy.co.uk, the average cost to insure a touring caravan is £150 per year though it can range from £80 to £500 depending on the model and your requirements.

As well as the price, look carefully at what cover in included. Standard policies cover for fire, lightning, explosion, storm, flood, theft and attempted theft of the caravan and contents as well as accidental damage.

More like this

Extras include malicious damage, public liability, loss of use, cover at home before and after a holiday, European cover, new for old and market value. Look online for customer reviews and take your time. Never rush into taking out a policy without doing your homework first.

What’s covered by caravan insurance?

Whether touring or static, trailer tent or folding camper, caravan insurance comes in a choice of different policies with different cover and protection so always read the small print and select the cover that works for you.

All standard touring and static caravan insurance usually covers theft if it’s stolen when parked, in use, in storage or detached from your car, theft or damage to contents, internal and external damage, third party liability or if it’s involved in an accident and written off.

What does touring caravan insurance include?

Caravans that can be towed behind a vehicle also need protecting against damage and theft as well as public liability in case it damages another vehicle or property or causes injury when in transit. You can also protect against loss or damage to its contents and specified equipment while it’s in use, in storage or parked on your driveway. If you’re taking it abroad, you’ll also need European cover.

What does static caravan insurance include?

These semi-permanent structures are usually sited on a purpose-built park and it’s standard practice for the holiday site to request that you have insurance in place as part of their terms and conditions.

Similar to home insurance, it covers for loss, damage or theft to the caravan as well as its contents. You’ll be protected in the event of fire, flood, storm, theft and subsidence and some policies also cover loss of keys, freezer food, metered water and fuel.

If you’re moving your static caravan, you’ll need ‘goods in transit’ insurance to protect against damage, accident or theft.

What about trailer tent and folding camper insurance?

These tend to be less secure so definitely need insurance. It can cover for touring and storage, accident, loss of use, public liability, the cost of recovering it to the nearest garage or repairer and new for old. There may be some exclusions such as if it’s being used for trade or business, if a hitchlock or wheel clamp hasn’t been fitted when detached and unattended and general wear and tear.

What does ‘new for old’ mean?

Touring and static caravans have two levels of insurance. The first is ‘new for old’. This means that should your caravan be damaged beyond repair or stolen, your insurance pays out the value of a brand new equivalent model.

What about ‘market value’ insurance?

This is different to ‘new for old’ and means that your insurer pays out the current value of your caravan, taking into account market depreciation, so it won’t cover your costs for buying a brand new model.

What to look for in caravan insurance

As well as covering the basics of theft, damage and third party liability, there are some other factors that you may want to look for.

Security is usually high on a caravan owner’s list and any personal possessions that are stored in the caravan won’t necessarily be covered by your home and contents insurance so it’s always best to check and if needs be, ensure that you’re covered on your caravan insurance. This is especially essential if you have expensive equipment, bikes, electricals and so on.

Caravan size is another thing to keep in mind. Restrictions can affect whether a caravan is fully covered so check if your policy sets a maximum width or length.

If you’re planning on taking your caravan overseas then check if your policy includes European coverage. Some insurers place an annual limit on the number of trips and days that your caravan is insured abroad so again, check before making plans and extend or amend your policy if needs be.

You might also want to consider optional add-ons such as breakdown assistance, emergency accommodation, friends and family cover, gadgets and mobile phones and even dog emergencies.

How to find cheap caravan insurance

To find the best deal, there are a number of things you can do to keep the price down:

If you’re buying a new caravan, keep in mind that the make, model, size and price will affect your insurance, just like owning a car. The larger and pricier your caravan, the more expensive the insurance.

Again, just like car insurance, where you keep your caravan will have an impact on the cost of its insurance. A secure site or storage facility will help keep the price down, especially if it’s Caravan Storage Site Owners’ Association approved.

You can save time and money by comparing quotes with leading UK brokers with our caravan insurance tool.

Advertisement

Having the right caravan insurance in place gives you peace of mind to head off and enjoy our stunning countryside without worrying about any mishaps along the way. A little time and research are all it takes and with online help, such as our caravan insurance tool to compare prices above, you’ll be covered and on your travels in no time.