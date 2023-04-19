The official adoption of the name follows a commitment towards the increased use of Welsh language in Wales’ National Parks generally, with Eryri changing from ‘Snowdonia’ in November last year. “Welsh names are beautiful,” the national park authority’s chief executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones, told the PA agency. “They are very descriptive. We’re not demanding people use the Welsh name, but gradually it will catch on, hopefully.”

Advertisement

The responses since Monday’s announcement have been mixed however. The Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones blasted the move, stating it was more about “looking trendy”, and some locals have vented their frustration at the expense of the rebrand during a cost of living crisis. “Absolute waste of time and money in my opinion,” stated Martin Griffiths of Pontypool on social media, with Shuan Tuckfield of Glascoed adding: “with people unable to heat their homes or feed their children, this Welsh government choose to waste millions on this nonsense.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has countered the criticisms, referencing how nations like New Zealand embrace their indigenous languages “as not only key to protecting their history and culture, but also as a key marketing tool,” with many others also adding that this is another vital step towards normalising the use of the Welsh language and safeguarding the nation’s unique cultural history.

Bannau Brycheiniog’s authorities are keen to stress that this is about much more than the park’s name. The replacement of the old burning fire logo with one that incorporates a more natural scene, including a flowing river and a mountainous profile, they say, is symbolic of a new approach to the environmental management of the park. “Given that we’re trying to provide leadership on decarbonisation,” continued Mealing-Jones, “a giant burning brazier is not a good look.”

Ambitious plans for Bannau Brycheiniog includes aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2035, alongside schemes to reverse the decline in wildlife species, improve water quality, restore peatland, and plant one million trees. Improvements to public transportation and visitor facilities are also being put forward.

More like this

The Park sees upwards of four million annual visitors, many of whom travel by car to honeypot destinations such as the peaks of Sugar Loaf and Pen-Y-Fan. On good weather days, the carparks for Pen-y-Fan in particular are often at capacity, causing major congestion and widespread damage to roadside verges in the area. This most recent Easter Bank holiday saw queues of hikers stretching into their hundreds for a simple photo by the summit cairn, famed as the highest point in south Wales.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Mealing-Jones remains optimistic for Bannau Brycheiniog’s new dawn: “It is a reinvention of what a national park is all about, a picture of hope for the future.”