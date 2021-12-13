Spiced pear, rye and chocolate brownie

While most pears eaten in the UK are conference, there are more varieties appearing on the market: long and shapely; green and freckled; broad with golden, rough skin. Pears are often picked green in the autumn, then stored to eat throughout the winter.

With a complex flavour, pears, when ripe, are highly perfumed, turning sweet and juicy to eat. Matched with chocolate, they are unbeatable. The rye flour in this recipe also lends a nutty profile that flatters both pear and chocolate.