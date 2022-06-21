Smell the hay, meets the cows and hear the skylarks on Quicke's farm in Devon where they produce award-winning cheddar cheese using traditional methods. Tanya Jackson meets farmer and cheesemaker Mary Quicke and discovers that some of the secrets to producing great-tasting cheese lie in the way Mary works with nature and her landscape.

Later in the Plodcast, the team test whether Devon's method of eating scones (cream first then jam) is superior to that of Cornwall (where the jam goes on first). And we hear from folk singer Original Spruce who has written a song celebrating the wild wonders of Martin Down and we include some of this sweet song in the Plodcast. To listen to the whole song and see the video of Martin Down, visit You Tube.

As ever, you can contact the Plodcast team on editor@countryfile.com

Image by Tanya Jackson