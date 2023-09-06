It’s as close to a fairy glen you’ll ever experience. Plodcast host Fergus sets off into Tollymore Forest in County Down with local guide Victoria Canavan to find strange tales and curious wildlife along a river brimming with magic.

Advertisement

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Advertisement

Write to us: Plodcast, Countryfile Magazine Eagle House Bristol BS1 4ST