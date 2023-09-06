Podcast: Exploring a fairy glen on the St Patrick's Way in Co Down
Explore a fairy glen of birdsong and pure waters in fabled Tollymore Forest on the edge of the Mourne Mountains in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
It’s as close to a fairy glen you’ll ever experience. Plodcast host Fergus sets off into Tollymore Forest in County Down with local guide Victoria Canavan to find strange tales and curious wildlife along a river brimming with magic.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us: Plodcast, Countryfile Magazine Eagle House Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Save 36% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine and get a copy of the NEW book 'Be a Birder' by Hamza Yassin!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.