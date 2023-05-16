We’re in Armagh in Northern Ireland, following in the footsteps of St Patrick. The patron saint of Ireland lived in the 5th century and his incredible story has helped shape Ireland since then. But why was he drawn to Armagh?

Fergus Collins set out on a new pilgrimage route called St Patrick’s Way to find out more, beginning at the mysterious ancient site of Ewain Macha – known today as Navan Fort – that was a powerful spiritual centre in pre-Christian Ireland and a key site in the tale of St Patrick.

This is episode 3 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

