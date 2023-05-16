A quest to walk in the footsteps of St Patrick in Northern Ireland
Follow the St Patrick's Way in Armagh to encounter gods, saints and ancient warriors in episode 3, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
We’re in Armagh in Northern Ireland, following in the footsteps of St Patrick. The patron saint of Ireland lived in the 5th century and his incredible story has helped shape Ireland since then. But why was he drawn to Armagh?
Fergus Collins set out on a new pilgrimage route called St Patrick’s Way to find out more, beginning at the mysterious ancient site of Ewain Macha – known today as Navan Fort – that was a powerful spiritual centre in pre-Christian Ireland and a key site in the tale of St Patrick.
This is episode 3 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
13 issues for £30
Save 58% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today and get your first 13 issues for just £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.