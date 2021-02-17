Adventuring in floods and ice along the River Usk in Monmouthshire
After January's heavy rain, we head out into the waterlogged fields of the Use Valley in Monmouthshire to witness and changed landscape and its wildlife – in episode 6, season 8 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
After the heavy rain and floods of mid January, we head out on a cold, clear morning into the waterlogged woods and farmland along the River Usk in Monmouthshire to discover how the landscape has changed and how the wildlife and livestock are coping. Listen on for an evocative walk in the countryside accompanied by the very first stirrings of spring. Plus don’t miss the Podcast Postbag and two wonderful sounds of the week sent in by listeners.