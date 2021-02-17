Adventuring in floods and ice along the River Usk in Monmouthshire

After the heavy rain and floods of mid January, we head out on a cold, clear morning into the waterlogged woods and farmland along the River Usk in Monmouthshire to discover how the landscape has changed and how the wildlife and livestock are coping. Listen on for an evocative walk in the countryside accompanied by the very first stirrings of spring. Plus don’t miss the Podcast Postbag and two wonderful sounds of the week sent in by listeners.

