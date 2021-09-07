Climb the epic peak of Suilven in Assynt in northern Scotland
In episode 5 of season 10 of the Countryfile podcast, we head to the far north of Scotland to climb the challenging peak of Suilven and learn some of the haunting history of Assynt along the way.
Suilven is one of Scotland’s most impressive peaks. Countryfile podcast host Fergus Collins joins two old friends for an expedition to climb this magnificent mountain in Assynt and discover some of the intriguing and sometime brutal history of the region.
Along the way they encounter fantastic wildlife in stunning wild surroundings including orchids, ring ouzels and ravens. Images by Gavin Meredith
