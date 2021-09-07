Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Climb the epic peak of Suilven in Assynt in northern Scotland

Climb the epic peak of Suilven in Assynt in northern Scotland

In episode 5 of season 10 of the Countryfile podcast, we head to the far north of Scotland to climb the challenging peak of Suilven and learn some of the haunting history of Assynt along the way.

Climbing Suilven – Countryfile podcast

Published:

Suilven is one of Scotland’s most impressive peaks. Countryfile podcast host Fergus Collins joins two old friends for an expedition to climb this magnificent mountain in Assynt and discover some of the intriguing and sometime brutal history of the region.

Advertisement

Along the way they encounter fantastic wildlife in stunning wild surroundings including orchids, ring ouzels and ravens. Images by Gavin Meredith

Advertisement

Click here to find this episode on Podfollow for easy links to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and all good pod providers

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

209986300_23847951595260180_2465141934090957952_n
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY