Climb the epic peak of Suilven in Assynt in northern Scotland

Suilven is one of Scotland’s most impressive peaks. Countryfile podcast host Fergus Collins joins two old friends for an expedition to climb this magnificent mountain in Assynt and discover some of the intriguing and sometime brutal history of the region.

Along the way they encounter fantastic wildlife in stunning wild surroundings including orchids, ring ouzels and ravens. Images by Gavin Meredith

