Whether you’re into multi-day hikes or leisurely afternoon strolls, a waterproof map case can be indispensable. Even a short rain shower can quickly render a map and other valuables such as train and bus tickets near-unusable, so keeping them clean and dry is vital.

Plastic wallets can also keep maps in good condition over time and stop them tearing along their folding lines. Some of the best map cases also come with handy straps and clips to make it easier to carry them, and even storage pouches to keep other items such as compasses and pens organised, too. We’ve tested a range of designs from leading brands; here’s what we found.

How we tested We tested all the map cases on this list to help you find the right one for your needs. All the cases were put through tests in order to evaluate key areas such as: Quality

Waterproofing

Touchscreen compatibility

Size

Ease of use The map cases were also judged on their weight, style and value.

The best waterproof map cases - reviewed

Ordnance Survey Waterproof Map Case

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

33cm x 33cm

160g

Press-to-seal strip and Velcro closure

Touchscreen compatible

Comes with strap

As this map is made by Ordnance Survey, we were keen to test it and had high expectations of its performance. On first inspection, it shares many features with other map cases we tried, such as a press-to-seal strip and Velcro closure.

While the makers say this map holder can keep its contents dry in water depths of up to 10m for half an hour, it did let water in when we submerged it. But as the design seems near-identical to better-performing map protectors and has welded seams, our leak could be down to human error. In any case, we’re confident it could easily survive rain and water splashes.

The clear sleeve is big enough to hold a double-page spread of an OS map and keeps single sheets neatly in place, so it’s a good choice if you’re reading from a few different bits of paper. It’s also touchscreen compatible, so you can pop your phone inside if you’re caught in a rainstorm.

Like all the best map cases, this one comes with a carry strap and has a clip hole on each corner for different fixing options.

Lifeventure Waterproof Map Case

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

28.5cm x 28cm

90g

Press-to-seal strip and Velcro closure

Touchscreen compatible

Comes with strap

Created by Lifeventure and recommended by Ordnance Survey, this map case caught our attention when we were researching products. In fact, it’s almost identical in design to the Ordnance Survey version, which is perhaps unsurprising given it’s endorsed by OS.

According to Lifeventure, this map case can survive in 1m-deep water for half an hour, and was indeed fully waterproof when we submerged it.

Other handy features include the adjustable carry strap and four optional lash points for attaching it. The pouch also accommodates two sides of an OS map and keeps single sheets firmly in place.

Overall, this is a great option for dedicated hikers, and as it’s cheaper and lighter than the OS version, we’d opt for this one if choosing between the two.

Highlander Explorer Map Case

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now from Winsfields Outdoors (£6.99)

29cm x 43cm

160g

Velcro closure

Touchscreen compatible - with a bit of perseverance!

Storage pockets

Comes with adjustable strap

The Highlander is the only map case we tested with built-in storage. As well as the map sleeve, there’s a big, hidden zip-up section, a Velcro compartment with a clear window and two more pockets for pens and accessories.

This case does sacrifice some of its map space for the extra compartments, and while other protectors on the market are essentially clear pockets, this one has a black backing, so you can only see one side of the map once it’s in. You also have to keep the wallet unfolded to read your map, which could get annoying on long walks.

The black backing also means this map case isn’t fully waterproof, but it should survive light rain and water splashes.

The holder doesn’t quite accommodate a two-page section of an OS map, and it doesn’t fold up neatly with a full folded map inside, so this case is better suited to single sheets of paper like print-outs. Add several separate pages and they stay in place neatly.

All in all, we’d say this is a good option for short walks and camping trips, as opposed to longer or more gruelling hikes in poor weather conditions.

Ortlieb Map Case

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

27x27cm

80g

Roll-top and Velcro closure

Touchscreen compatible

UV-resistant

Comes with strap

With its soft, thick material and lack of rigid borders, this map case has a premium feel compared to others on test. The makers say it’s waterproof against splashes, but we found it kept out moisture even when submerged for several minutes.

The silky smooth material could be a blessing or a curse depending on your preferences. Slipping bulky maps and papers inside is easy, but single sheets do tend to shift around a bit once they’re in. A double-page spread of an OS map fits snugly.

If we had to find a negative, we’d say this map case may be a little less user-friendly than others. Rather than using a press-to-seal strip at the opening, Ortlieb has folded the excess material under a Velcro ribbon. It takes a moment to get the folds right and avoid it blocking the Velcro.

As this map holder only has one rigid side, it’s easy to fold, so it’s ideal for small maps and print-outs. Attach each clip to two lash points at once to keep the sleeve folded.

Sea to Summit Waterproof Map Case

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

28.2cm x 33.2cm (M), 33.2cm x 43cm (L)

78g (M), 102g (L)

Press-to-seal strip closure

Touchscreen compatible

UV-resistant

Comes with strap

According to the makers, this durable map case can perform in the harshest conditions; it’s UV-resistant and freeze-proof, so it shouldn’t become discoloured in the sun or crack in the cold. It’s not fully waterproof, and did let in some moisture when we completely submerged it, but it keeps out rain and water splashes.

The “super strong Ziploc closure” makes this map wallet a little harder to open and close than others we tested, so it could be tricky for those with limited finger strength.

On the plus side, this folder easily fits a double-page spread of an OS map - although single sheets will shift around as a result of the silky smooth pouch material.

Sea To Summit has included two Velcro tabs, which makes it easy to fold the wallet in half and secure it in place - a convenient option if you’re working with a small sheet.

While lots of other map cases include a strap with toggles or clips, this one has small buckles, which work well once in place, but can take slightly longer to adjust.

Mountain Warehouse Soft Feel Map Case

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse (£12.99)

Fits OS maps

36cm x 28cm

Velcro closure

Comes with chunky strap with toggle

With a price tag under £15, Mountain Warehouse’s waterproof map case is a budget-friendly option. It’s smaller than some of the others on test and doesn’t feel as high in quality - the pouch is a little cloudy and not at all touchscreen-compatible, so you can’t use your phone while it’s inside.

The makers have kept things simple by opting for a roll-top and Velcro closure. It’s not fully waterproof, but did perform impressively considering its simple construction and low price.

Inside, you can fit a double-page spread of an OS map, and there are extra Velcro tabs for folding the wallet in half.

The one slightly annoying design detail is the fixed strap position on the opposite side to the pouch opening, so your map may fall out if the closure isn’t secure.

SealLine Map Case

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

30.5 x 20.3cm (S), 40.6 x 30.5cm (M), 55.9 x 40.6cm (L)

80g (S), 130g (M), 230g (L)

Press-to-seal strip closure

Touchscreen compatible

No strap but does have D-rings to attach one

Known for its dry bags, SealLine is a trusted brand when it comes to wet-weather and watersports gear. Sure enough, this map case kept its contents fully dry even when submerged underwater. This impressive performance could be down to the stiff press-to-seal strip, which takes some effort to close.

The wallet material feels thick and slightly stickier than other cases, which makes it harder to slide your map inside but means it doesn’t shift about once it’s in. You’ll be able to fit a double-page spread of an OS map in the medium and large wallets.

Unlike the other map cases on review, this one doesn't have a carry strap. If you want to slip it over your shoulder or attach it to your backpack, bike handlebars or anything else, you’ll need to buy a strap separately. The good news is there are four sturdy D-rings to secure a strap once you’ve got one.