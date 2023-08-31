Looking to try a new natural deodorant? Before you get started, skip ahead to our buyer’s guide to find out what to look for when considering new brands, and whether natural deodorant really is good for sweat.

You can also jump to our favourite natural deodorants below:

Why use a natural deodorant?

Natural deodorants are usually made with plant-based ingredients and don’t contain any aluminium – the ingredient in standard deodorants that stops you sweating. They shouldn’t block your pores and could be kinder to your body than options with more harsh chemicals.

They also aim to absorb some moisture with ingredients like cornstarch, and neutralise bad smells with baking soda or or mask them with essential oils. Depending on the ingredients used, natural deodorants are inherently antibacterial too, thanks to additions like tea tree oil.

The best natural deodorants are also cruelty-free and vegan.

Best natural deodorant for 2023 - tested by experts

Salt of the Earth Spray

Best natural deodorant refillable spray

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: bottle made with plant-derived plastic

Aluminium-free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: cruelty-free, vegan

Each £18 refill lasts around two years

As far as natural deodorant sprays go, this option from Salt of the Earth is a neat little bottle – although it’s not as trendy as designs from Wild, Fussy or AKT.

For a few of our testers, it was also less effective than Weleda’s spray deodorant, as it didn’t last as long and didn’t cover sweat or body odour for sport in our tests. While it worked well enough for less sweaty team members, others found the fragranced sprays only masked smells for a few hours.

What we do love about Salt of the Earth is its refillable design. You can buy large 500ml and 1L refills in all the brand’s different fragrances, which could keep you going for years – great value for money.

Unlike Weleda’s heavy glass spray bottle, this one is compact and lightweight, thanks in part to its sustainable construction: 50% recycled post-consumer plastic and 50% plant-based sugarcane plastic. The label doesn't say it's recyclable, although you can reuse it by topping it up with refills.

As a spray deodorant, it’s wetter in consistency than other types, including aerosols, so some felt it took a while to dry, and had to wait to get dressed after applying it. If you’re wearing loose clothing or a sleeveless top, it shouldn’t come off onto the fabric.

While one tester was disappointed with the Ocean & Coconut fragrance, comparing it to baby wipes, we did appreciate the Unscented Deodorant, which helped to reduce sweating whilst neutralising odour.

Pros: smaller and lighter than glass spray bottles, unscented options, long-lasting and cost-effective refills

Cons: less stylish and less fragrant than other brands

Wild Deodorant

Best all-round natural deodorant

A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Buy deodorant bundle from Wild (£17.00+)

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: reusable aluminium and recycled plastic case; compostable bamboo-pulp refills

Aluminium free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: vegan, carbon negative

Each £5-£6 refill lasts 4-6 weeks

Subscribe and save 15% on refills

Wild is possibly the most stylish of all the brands on test, and the one you’re most likely to have come across in advertising. The beautiful reusable cases really stand out in what’s becoming a reasonably crowded market, so straight out of the box we were instantly impressed. There are a number of fun metallic and multi-coloured designs to browse, which even when filled with the deodorant bar, make for a light, travel-friendly accessory. Unlike Fussy’s similar deodorant case, they also stand up by themselves, which is handy.

Application is faff-free, just rotate the bottom of the case to reveal more of the deodorant stick. Some testers felt it wound up too much with each twist, causing overapplication and a heavy, sticky texture on the skin, and some of male testers got hair stuck on the block, but others enjoyed the creamy texture. It isn’t overly wet or sticky, so you don’t need to worry about letting it dry off before dressing – a welcomed feature for those partial to a frantic morning routine.

We did notice white markings on the inside of dark outfits worn during the test, so be careful if you’re wearing black or navy.

Where Wild really shines is in its delicious fragrances. We were pleasantly surprised by the fresh scent after a day in the office, and enjoyed getting a whiff every now and then – although you do get a slightly sticky sensation around mid-afternoon. Post-exercise, testers reported minimal body odour, but minimal fragrance, too.

The order process is a build-your-own type deal, with the option of selecting your preferred case, subscription plan and scented refills. If you enjoy a fruity, rather than clean, scent, we’d recommend the ‘tropical sorbet’, which is not as sickly sweet as you may imagine.

Wild is possibly top of our list for style, functionality and fragrance – but you may need to re-apply it once or twice if you’re a heavy sweater.

Pros: stylish, easy to use, lovely fragrances, carbon negative, subscription discount available

Cons: may need to reapply, potential white marks

AKT London

Most effective natural deodorant

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy from AKT London (£16.15+)

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: plastic free and recyclable metal tube (no refills)

Aluminium free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: vegan and cruelty free

Each £16.15-£19 tube lasts 2-3 months

Subscribe and save 15% per tube

AKT was launched by actors Andy Coxon and Ed Currie, who wanted something to keep them dry and fragrant on stage. It’s vegan, completely plastic free and designed for all genders.

On first inspection, this natural deodorant does seem expensive. To get the whole kit (including the gua-sha-style ‘Applicator’ and the twisty ‘Assistant’) you need to spend over £50. Everything feels heavy and of high quality, although the Applicator reacted with two of AKT’s deodorants and turned them blue-black on test – not ideal given the brand suggests using the deodorant wherever you need it, including on your forehead.

In practice, AKT does seem a little more labour-intensive than other deodorants. After adding deodorant to the Applicator, you’ll need to clean it and your hands with soap, then dry it and store in its pouch. We resorted to just applying our deodorant by hand.

Annoyingly, the tube lids don’t come with a spike to prick the tubes' foil seals, and they’re quite fiddly and small, so easy to lose.

We also found the Assistant has a tendency to slip off the tube when you first start twisting it, which added to the time we spent using this deodorant. All in all, this isn’t one to use if you often find yourself rushing out the door in the morning – it’s more of a toolkit for deodorant connoisseurs.

That said, most of our testers said AKT worked well for exercising, and the strong fragrance was still noticeable after a few hours working out. While one female tester rated the sweet, slightly floral Amber, Violet and Tonka scent as her favourite on test, the other more masculine scents are good contenders for the best men’s natural deodorant.

Pros: plastic-free, high-quality, stylish, strong fragrances, subscription discount available

Cons: expensive, slightly fiddly and time-consuming, applicator issues.

Fussy

Best for taking on the move

A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Buy deodorant bundle from Fussy (£10.00+)

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: recycled plastic case; plastic-free, compostable refills made from waste sugarcane

Aluminium-free (find full ingredient list in FAQs)

Eco credentials: paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegan and carbon neutral

Each £5-£6 refill lasts 4-8 weeks

Subscribe and save 15% on refills

Fussy is a Dragons’ Den success story, supported by eco-conscious investor Deborah Meaden. Like Wild, it’s another balmy deodorant stick in a stylish reusable canister, and some testers said the ergonomic, curved, silicone case made it the most aesthetically pleasing deodorant they tried.

The deodorant itself is slightly sticky upon application, and while some team members said it sank in quickly for them, others noticed it throughout the day – an inevitable side effect of creamy deodorant sticks.

The refill fragrances were punchy enough for us to catch whiffs throughout the day, and we noticed the WIDE EYED Citrus (mandarin, grapefruit and black pepper) smells similar to AKT’s Orange Grove.

One of our testers with very sensitive skin noted a slightly stinging sensation when applying the deodorant, which could be from the balm itself or the plastic container scratching against the underarm area.

Having reached the end of a refill, we’ve also discovered it can be hard to get the most of the very last bit without it falling out of the canister.

As for the deodorant’s effectiveness, we felt it did a good job of masking odours.

Pros: stylish, ergonomic case, easy to use, great fragrances, carbon neutral, subscription discount available

Cons: hard to get the last bit out of the canister

The Natural Deodorant Co. Clean Deodorant Balm

A star rating of 3.8 out of 5.

Best for applying by hand

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: recyclable glass jar; coated tinplate lid; packaging made from biodegradable, non-GM cornstarch. No refills.

Aluminium-free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: paraben-free, plastic-free, vegan

Each £12.50 pot lasts over two months

Get a 15% discount by sending back jars using pre-paid shipping label

Stored in a recyclable glass jar, The Natural Deodorant Co’s ‘clean balm’ has a sweet, fuss-free look, and is small enough to throw in a wash bag. Open it up and it smells good enough to eat – we loved the Lemon & Geranium and Orange & Bergamot fragrances, which give the delicious whiff of a citrus cheesecake dessert.

As far as performance goes, our team got mixed results; some thought it worked well, while others said it kept them dry during a day in the office but not while out and about on a hot summer afternoon.

Where this natural deodorant loses points for us is in the application and texture. Although you can buy the brand’s bamboo spatula separately to avoid getting deodorant under your nails when scooping from the pot, you’ll still need to spread the balm onto your skin with your fingers.

While on first inspection this balm looks like a cream with a moisturiser-like consistency, it’s actually much harder and slightly gritty, like dry clay. For some testers, this was off-putting, but others found it got absorbed fairly quickly, especially post-shower. As with AKT’s creamier tube deodorants, you’ll need to wash your hands after using this balm.

All in all, we’d say this option gets points for portability, sustainability and effectiveness, but the experience isn’t as convenient or luxurious as other brands offer.

Pros: compact packaging, delicious fragrances, ongoing discounts available

Cons: must apply by hand, heavy texture, slightly more expensive than alternatives

Weleda 24hr Spray

Best men’s natural deodorant

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: recyclable glass bottle; plastic pump. No refills.

Aluminium-free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: vegan, climate neutral, uses 100% green electricity

Save 40% with Holland & Barrett subscription

Weleda’s spray deodorant is heavier and bulkier than many other natural deodorants we tested. The brand uses recyclable green glass (a recent switch from its old clear glass bottles).

Admittedly, this deodorant lacks the luxurious and trendy packaging other brands offer, and isn’t as convenient to throw in a day bag. The fragrances are also slightly more basic here; you can choose between Citrus, Sage and Wild Rose.

Like Salt of the Earth’s spray deodorant, this Weleda version feels wet but not at all greasy. It does take a minute or two to dry – as with all spray deodorants.

When it comes to effectiveness, this natural deodorant did pretty well. Some testers said it kept them dry all day and performed better than other deodorants on test, although others experienced some body odour when working out.

Pros: infinitely recyclable bottle, climate neutral, subscription discount available

Cons: heavy, bulky, less stylish than other brands

Weleda 24hr Roll-On

Best roll-on natural deodorant

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Maddi Lane

Type/packaging: recycled and recyclable plastic bottle (no refills)

Aluminium-free (see full ingredient list)

Eco credentials: vegan, climate neutral, uses 100% green electricity

Save 40% with Holland & Barrett subscription

As well as spray deodorants, Weleda also sells roll-on versions. They’re packaged in recyclable dispensers made from 70% recycled plastic, so although they’re slightly less sustainable than the brand’s green glass spray bottles, they’re much lighter and more compact.

You also get more choice with the roll-on dispensers than the sprays when it comes to fragrance, as there’s Citrus, Pomegranate and Sea Buckthorn (listed as grapefruit and sweet-mandarin and sandalwood, although we preferred similar scents from other brands).

While the other natural deodorants we tested list their products as unisex and provide a range of masculine and feminine fragrances, Weleda sells a specific men's roll-on. Its notes of woody rosemary, fresh litsea cubeba and earthy vetiver went down well in our team and stayed strong throughout the day, which makes it another one of the best men’s natural deodorants to buy.

When applying the roll-on deodorants, we noticed they had the same consistency as the spray versions, and felt drier than other brands’ creamy balms once absorbed. The roller worked just as well as with any standard roll-on deodorant.

Some of our testers did report a bit of stickiness throughout the day and noticed sweat during workouts, while others said the deodorant performed really well and they could see themselves making the switch.

Pros: light and compact, easy to use, climate neutral, subscription discount available

Cons: less stylish than other brands

How we tested We assessed these natural deodorants on their convenience, effectiveness, style and price, as well as their fragrance and texture. We tested them while exercising and on more relaxed days, and considered whether they were easy and enjoyable to use. Each deodorant was tested by several male and female team members to account for different experiences and preferences.

What to look for

As we discovered during testing, natural deodorants can affect everyone differently, so it’s important to consider your requirements, lifestyle and preferences when you make your choice.

Natural deodorants come in four main categories:

Refillable or non-refillable spray

Balmy ‘wipe-on’ stick in refillable case

Single-use roll-on

Spreadable balm in a recyclable pot or tube, applied by hand

If you’re after a quick and easy fix, a spray or refillable stick-style deodorant could be the best choice. Just apply it, reattach the lid and go. If you’re happy to apply your balm by hand, you can really reduce waste by opting for something in a pot or tube.

You might also want to think about whether you’d prefer a balmy ‘wipe-on’ deodorant or a slightly wetter spray or roll-on. For anyone with underarm hair, a spray might be the way to go – but this is all down to personal preference, of course.

Is natural deodorant good for sweat?

The best natural deodorants use ingredients like baking soda, cornstarch and essential oils to absorb sweat and cover body odour, rather than aluminium, which is found in standard sprays and roll-ons.

After a two-week transition period, many people do find natural deodorants effective – although some still struggle with sweat during sports or intense workouts. In this case, reapplying natural deodorant during the day can help keep you dry and give a fresh burst of fragrance.

In reality, natural deodorant works differently for different people, so it’s worth trying a few different options to find the right one for you.