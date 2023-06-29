RRP £139.95 – but check our deal-finder for a good price…

Basics: Big Agnes Rapide SL Insulated sleeping pad

Committed to providing comfort in the backcountry, Colorado based Big Agnes have been making sleeping pads since 2001. This lightweight inflatable 3-season pad is insulated with PrimaLoft synthetic insulation as well as heat-reflective film. It’s slightly heavier than Therm-a-Rest’s NeoAir XLite NXT but has a smaller pack size and similar insulation level. As well as having more depth than both the NeoAir XLite NXT and the NeoAir XTherm NXT and a supportive quilted I-Beam construction, the raised sides on this camping mattress provide additional sleep security.

This camping mattress is available in four single sizes and one double.

First impressions

Big Agnes have clearly set out to rival Therm-a-Rest here, and with this camping mattress’ comparative warmth, pack size and weight ratios, to some extent they have succeeded. The double valves are intuitive and allow for super-quick deflation as well as inflation in around 3 minutes with the inflation sack (included). The inflation sack is bulkier than the Therm-a-Rest ones, but Big Agnes also sell the lighter weight Pumphouse Ultra (separate). If you do need to inflate this mat by mouth, the inside has been treated with antimicrobials.

Is it comfortable?

With 8.9 cm of depth, this is a comfortably thick mat that would suit side-sleepers. Its real advantage over some other lightweight mats though is its raised sides, which make it hard to roll off and eminently suitable for active sleepers. The version tested was on the narrow side for larger campers, but longer and wider options are available.

With an R-Value of 4.2, this is a 3-season camping mattress that should keep you snug through the summer and on warmer shoulder season nights. It offers a quiet sleep with none of the crisp-packet rattle associated with some inflatable sleeping pads.

Set at a competitive price point, this camping mattress offers good value for money. Big Agnes extend a guarantee against manufacturing or material defect as well as a repair service.

Value for money:

A good price for an all-round mat that delivers such impressive comfort.

Best used for:

Bikepacking or lightweight backpack camping in spring, summer and autumn. This is a versatile camping mattress that will pack easily and give you comfort over an extended number of nights.

Facts at a glance – Big Agnes Rapide SL Insulated: RRP : £139.95

: £139.95 Type : Inflatable insulated sleeping pad

: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad Inflation aid : Inflation sack included

: Inflation sack included Weight : 539 g

: 539 g Packed size : 20 cm x 11 cm

: 20 cm x 11 cm Inflated size : 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular)

: 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular) Depth : 8.9 cm (10.8 at the edges)

: 8.9 cm (10.8 at the edges) R-Value : 4.2

: 4.2 Materials: Superlight nylon double ripstop, PrimaLoft Silver Insulation, heat reflective film

