Tiffany Francis-Baker starts her journey on the back of Roxy, a borrowed pony, on an old Hampshire Bridleway. It’s March, and nature is awakening from winter’s long sleep. As Francis-Baker continues her journey through Britain in search of our equestrian heritage, she evokes a gentle British landscape throughout the seasons in which the horse takes centre place. Her ability to closely observe nature in all its beauty makes this book a delight for horse-lovers and non-equestrians alike.

Francis-Baker casts her net wide to take us through the history of horses from antiquity to modern times. In days of yore, horses were an integral part of British life. Our ancestors used them to cross the country, farm the land and work the mines.

Thankfully, the days of war horses and pit ponies – deprived of light – are long gone. These days, horses are primarily used for sport and leisure. Francis-Baker admits equestrian pursuits are primarily the domain of the privileged, but there are positive changes: competitive horse sports are slowly becoming more diverse and inclusive. Most encouraging is the role of the horse in rewilding projects and as a medium of therapy in mental health.

From their roles in painting, sculpture, literature, mythology, folklore and history, Francis-Baker takes us on a fascinating journey through the world of horses and our enduring relationship with them.

Helen Moat, travel writer