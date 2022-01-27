Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Clothing
  4. Coats and jackets
  5. Rab Infinity Microlight Down Jacket
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Rab Infinity Microlight Down Jacket

A down jacket is a great go-to for instant insulation when things turn chill. The latest addition to Rab's Microlight range adds breathable fabric and recycled down to the mix

Our rating 
4.8 out of 5 star rating 4.8
Screenshot 2022-01-21 at 16.27.04

Published:

Our review

Gorgeously warm and comfortable, perfect for winter walks and year-round warmth when you need it.
Pros: Warm and comfortable
Close fit, layers well
Breathable
Lightweight
Windproof
Cons: Hood fit could be more adjustable

Rab’s newest version of the perennially popular Microlight jacket is enveloping, soft and super comfortable – a pleasure to wear.

Advertisement

There are men’s and women’s versions, both relatively close-fitting; here is the women’s…

Our iconic hooded down jacket has been reimagined to give extra protection from the elements. With GORE-TEX INFINIUM, recycled hydrophobic down and zoned micro and nano baffle stitch-through construction, it�s a go to piece for instant warmth.#Features:Adjustable helmet compatible hood with stiffened peak#YKK Vislon front zip with insulated storm flap#YKK concealed zip chest pocket#2 YKK VISLON zipped hand pockets#Zoned micro and nano baffle stitch-though construction#Stretch panel cuff for optimum fit#Drawcord adjustable hem#Stuff sack included#Outer Fabric - 13D GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER product technology (45gsm)#700 fill-power recycled down with Nikwax hydrophobic finish (146g Size M)#Fit: Slim#Centre back length (Size 10): 67cm / 26.4inch#Garment Weight:399g/14.1oz (Size 10)

The recycled down is chemically treated to repel moisture, allowing it to retain its loft – and stay warm – for longer in damp conditions.

The extra insulating power means that it’s well adapted to walks around freezing point… and the breathability of the fabric helps avoid humidity inside the jacket, keeping your temperature relatively even.

But it’s also useful all year round, when it turns chilly – making it a great lightweight back-up to keep in your backpack, for layering up when you stop for a break; or for camping on cool summer evenings, or really any other pastime that involves hanging around outdoors.

The outer fabric, Infinium Windstopper – one of Gore-Tex’s much-trumpeted new fabrics – is soft, tough, ultralight, windproof and breathable. It’s treated with a durable water repellent, which will keep off a light shower, but in steady rain you’ll need to pull on a waterproof hard-shell over it. The jacket’s slim fit makes that easy enough.

The hood has a stiffened and wired peak and a single adjustment to cinch it around your face, which keeps icy drafts from creeping in. Like the Haglofs, the hood doesn’t real turn with your head, but the more open-faced design of the Rab means your view out is less affected.

Our iconic hooded down jacket has been reimagined to give extra protection from the elements. With GORE-TEX INFINIUM, recycled hydrophobic down and zoned micro and nano baffle stitch-through construction, it�s a go to piece for instant warmth.#Features:Adjustable helmet compatible hood with stiffened peak#YKK Vislon front zip with insulated storm flap#YKK concealed zip chest pocket#2 YKK VISLON zipped hand pockets#Zoned micro and nano baffle stitch-though construction#Stretch panel cuff for optimum fit#Drawcord adjustable hem#Stuff sack included#Outer Fabric - 13D GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER product technology (45gsm)#700 fill-power recycled down with Nikwax hydrophobic finish (146g Size M)#Fit: Slim#Centre back length (Size 10): 67cm / 26.4inch#Garment Weight:399g/14.1oz (Size 10)

The chest pocket has a handy exterior zip, pictured, and there are two side pockets; all are fairly roomy but none are big enough for an OS map.

Facts at a glance:

  • Weight: 452 g (men’s medium)
  • Fabric: 13-denier Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper; windproof,
  • Insulation: 700 fill-power recycled down, treated with Nikwax hydrophobic finish. Down weight 146 g (men’s medium).

RRP: £240 

Also consider…

Helly Hansen Odin Stretch Hooded Insulator (RRP £200)

This jacket feels instantly comfortable – cosy and cushioned. It delivers real warmth but breathable, thanks to the Primaloft Gold Active insulation, which unlike down insulation will continue to work even when wet. The stretch four-way stretch fabric panels under the pits allow unrestrained movement. The women’s version is cut slightly longer. TB]

HellyOdinStretch
Advertisement

Read more about these jackets – and a bunch of other ideas for midlayers

Authors

joe3_0

Joe Pontin

Features Editor