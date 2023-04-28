Cotswold Wychwood Mid walking boot review

Sizing is a little small Traction and protection is only reasonable Not much support

If you’re looking for something light, flexible and affordable for well-maintained trails then these could be for you.

RRP: £84.99 – but check our our deal-finder for the best prices…

If you’re not familiar with the brand Cotswold then let me give you a brief introduction. The company was founded almost 50 years ago, during which time it has produced golf, country and leisure footwear, but over the past decade it has also been producing walking footwear.

The range is typically budget-friendly and on test here we have the Wychwood Recycled Hiking Boots. The brand says the model is designed for trail and hill walking, so let’s see if they’re up to the task.

First impressions

When holding these boots for the first time they felt noticeably lightweight and flexible, with the entire shoe easily folding right over into itself when squeezed together.

Style-wise, they’re quite understated but in my opinion that’s no bad thing. Of course, style is subjective and each one of you will make your own mind up on what you do and don’t like. There’s also a black option as well as the grey on test here.

The boots also appeared to have a substantial amount of padding and a fairly standard outsole unit for this price point.

Are they waterproof?

So how do they actually perform? Well, unlike the shoe version of the Wychwood, waterproofing is a little better here.

The membrane does it’s job well and, unlike the shoe, also continues to work around the tongue. One thing to note, however, is that the tongue bellows don’t come up particularly high, so if you’re likely to be crossing small streams or wet, boggy ground, these may not be the choice for you.

That aside, the waterproofing held up well through wet grass, rain and partial submersion, and they didn’t seem quick to wet out (soak up water), either.

Do they grip well?

As I’ve mentioned in my first impressions, the outside feels of similar quality to many other own-brand units.

There’s a multidirectional lug pattern, plus a braking system at the rear. However, there is a lack of lugs around the arch and the lugs themselves aren’t quite as deep or as aggressive as you get with some branded soles such as Contragril or Vibram.

That does mean traction on slick, wet or deep mud isn’t optimal, but on most other types of trails it works well.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no flat platform at the front of the sole to aid with scrambling, while the shoe’s super flexible nature also leads to poor performance for that type of activity, but then that’s not really what they’ve been designed for anyway.

Will they fit me?

Another similarity I found the the Wychwood shoe is that the sizing runs small on both the shoe and the boot. It’s not as extreme here as it was on the shoe, but I’d still suggest it may be worth sizing up.

The width is fairly standard, but won’t suit anyone with wider feet.

How do they feel?

Aside from the issues with fit, the Wychwood boots feel comfortable and fit securely. The padding around the tongue and angle that I mentioned earlier effectively supports the ankle and ensures a comfortable ride, with no discomfort felt by the laces at all. Speaking of which, it was easy to get a secure fit with the laces and they stayed in place well.

The flexibility on offer due to the lack of stiffness adds to that comfort, but does make for minimal support, which is partly why I wouldn’t suggest them for mountain hiking. The mid-cut ankles also may not give enough support for you on boggy or particularly rocky ground, depending on your preferences.

It’s also worth noting that while a memory foam footbed feels quite plush underfoot, there is a lot of ground feel. Again, you may prefer this, but just be aware that some sharp rocks are quite noticeable underfoot.

Protection against stubbing your feet into rocks or tree roots is okay, too, though the toe bumper is less solid than you get elsewhere. There’s also no additional rand around the shoe, so the textile upper may be a little unprotected.

Will suit… Anyone that doesn’t want to spend too much and intends to stick to well maintained trails. Would almost certainly be a decent entry level shoe for students starting a Duke of Edinburgh award.

Facts at a glance: Cotswold Wychwood Mid boot RRP: £84.99

£84.99 Uppers: Textile/synthetic upper using 85% recycled plastic bottles

Textile/synthetic upper using 85% recycled plastic bottles Outsole: Own-brand rubber

Own-brand rubber Midsole: Not specified

Not specified Waterproofing: Own-brand waterproof membrane

Own-brand waterproof membrane Fit: Standard

Standard Weight: 457g

Ready to buy? then why not use our deal finder to help locate the best price…

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

