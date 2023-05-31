Deuter Trail 30 men’s backpack

Back panel isn’t as comfortable as some others Side pockets may not fit larger water bottles

Cons: Back panel isn't as comfortable as some others Side pockets may not fit larger water bottles

The foam-layered back panel could divide users, but this rucksack has plenty of other great features to recommend it. A great choice for year-round hiking.

Deuter’s Trail 30 pack for men has a lot going for it (as does its sister pack, the Trail 28 SL, for women). For a start, Deuter says it’s a carbon neutral product, and it’s also made from a 100% recycled PET material. But it’s not just the pack’s eco credentials that has us impressed.

Organisation is also very good in this top-loader style pack. The main compartment is roomy and the 30-litre capacity allowed me to carry everything I’d need for a full day in the hills, even in winter.

But what I really liked was that a long zip on the outside front of the pack allows you to access that main compartment, making it easy to pull items out from near the bottom. It’s a great feature, yet few walking backpacks we’ve tested offer that functionality.

There’s also a zip pocket on both the inside and outside of the lid, ideal for storing hats, gloves, snacks or even an OS map. You’ll also find two side pockets, one elastic and one zipped, though the latter was a little too small for our CamelBak water bottle.

Additional features included the ice axe and walking pole attachment points, with both offering a very secure fit when in use. A rain cover, provision for adding a hydration bladder and compression straps on the side of the pack round out the features.

But how does it feel to wear? Well, given the back system uses two long strips of foam, you don’t get the same level of comfort as you would with a trampoline-style system. In fact, that foam padding is quite noticeable on your back when just one thin layer.

That said, I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s uncomfortable, and the centre channel does allow a reasonable amount of airflow.

You get the standard adjustments at the top and bottom of the shoulder straps, which both felt very comfortable, but you can’t adjust the height of the straps in relation to the hip belt. However, there is a women’s option available with a 28-litre capacity.

I also found the shoulder straps and hip belt to be rather supportive, even with a particularly weighty pack, while the latter also comes equipped with a roomy mesh zip pocket. One thing worth noting, though is that the straps you pull to tighten it felt rather long, with at least 30cm of excess hanging down on each side.

Ultimately, Deuter has got a lot right with this pack, with some great features. It’s more than up to the task if you’re planning a day in the hills in either summer or winter, though this tester finds trampoline-style back systems more comfortable and cooler. If you don’t get on with that style of back system, though, then this is a very accomplished option.

Verdict: A great set of features and easy access put a smile on this tester’s face, and it generally performed very well in testing.

Facts at a glance: Men’s Deuter Trail 30 backpack RRP: £125

£125 Volume: 30

30 Rain cover: Yes

Yes Hydration bladder compatible: Yes

Yes Hiking pole attachments: Yes

Yes Whistle: No

No Ice axe compatible: Yes

Yes Extra features: Front zip access to the main compartment

Front zip access to the main compartment Weight: 1070g

