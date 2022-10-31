On a frosty evening after a nice winter walk, nothing beats coming home and settling down with a mug of swirling hot chocolate.

However, with so many brands and varieties available, ranging in strength, taste and consistency, it can be tricky to decide which belongs in your kitchen cupboard.

We've decided to take on the envious task of trying a variety of hot chocolates first-hand, testing them for texture, quality and overall chocolatiness to help you make your pick.

Whether you're after a sweet drink to settle down with after an evening meal, or a delicious chocolatey treat that will fill you to the brim, we've got plenty to consider in our selection below.

Best hot chocolates to try in 2022

Lindt Hot Chocolate

First up on the list is Lindt, who have been making their sweet treats since 1845, and despite being known for their rich and decadent chocolates, I was surprised by how delicate their drinking hot chocolate turned out to be.

This hot chocolate has a fine, granulated appearance, which blends easily when combined with warm milk. The end result is thick with a smooth consistency, but surprisingly subtle when it comes to its chocolate flavour.

Of course, for all the chocolate lovers out there, you can always add more granules than directed on the instructions to enhance the flavour. However, its subtlety still has plenty of charm for those who would rather a more laid back classic.

Overall, a great hot chocolate that has the body of a high-quality drink yet doesn’t overdo it on the taste buds.

In 2020, Lindt also announced that 100% of their cocoa beans were sustainably sourced and traceable – part of a larger plan to cover all their produce by 2025 – so this is a great eco-friendly choice.

Green & Black's Organic Hot Chocolate

Green & Black’s are widely known for their rich dark chocolate, and so it's no surprise their hot chocolate follows in this tradition.

This hot chocolate has nice, rich, malty flavour and comes in a powder form that combines easily when stirred with milk resulting in a darker appearance.

After each sip, the first thing you notice is its sweetness, but then at the back of the palate, a rich dark chocolate aftertaste balances this out.

As far as hot chocolates go, this choice is not particularly heavy, making it tempting to inish your first cup and go straight for a second – this makes it one of my favourites.

Hotel Chocolat Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Sachets

Hotel Chocolat are a British company, renowned for their exceptional quality and adventurous selections, and are certainly one of the more upmarket choices within this list.

They recommend their hot chocolates are made with their very own Velvetiser device, so we decided used one in our taste test. The pack contained 10 individual sachets and these each held a perfect portion of chocolate flakes.

For the first few sips, you are overwhelmed by its delightful creaminess. A caramel-coloured froth sits on top, forming a blanket of bubbles that evaporates in the mouth. The texture and consistency is smooth, almost dessert-like, with a strong salted caramel smell.

This hot chocolate needs no additions (except perhaps a complementary biscuit for nibbling) and is quite filling. Definitely, a firm favourite.

Costa Hot Chocolate

Costa have many establishments all over the country, which are hugely popular with on-the-go coffee, tea and hot chocolate enthusiasts. Now they've brought one of their classics concoctions to you, with a hot chocolate you can make in your own home.

Despite some vigorous effort when stirring, I found the powder didn't settle into the hot milk very well, leaving bits floating on the surface.

The drinking experience left a little to be desired as the texture turned out to be rather thick and gloopy. Perhaps this is the result of an emulsifying agent that went a little too far. It was however unmistakably chocolatey, sweet and strong smelling.

Overall, this product does not quite capture the quality of Costa's in-house hot chocolate, so if that’s something you’re after, go and treat yourself to one at a Costa cafe instead.

Cadbury Drinking Hot Chocolate

For many of us, our chocolate journey began with Cadbury’s. As a result, their hot chocolate is imbued with plenty of nostalgia. Looking past this sentiment, the verdict is this is still a solid, economically pleasing classic.

This hot chocolate comes in a powdered form in a large tub that could last you the whole winter – and then some.

It blends nicely when combined with heated milk and has a smooth, thin consistency and it is very sweet, albeit a little synthetic tasting.

In summary, not a bad choice at all but there are many more options out there to explore.

Options Belgian ChocOLait

If you're looking for a hot chocolate on the lighter side of things, this may be a strong option for you.

I did find that it took a while for the mixture to blend and even then there were a few bits of powder not completely dissolved. However, you could immediately smell the sweetness of the hot chocolate so I was eager to dig in.

The texture of the drink itself turned out to be quite thin and gloopy with a saccharine taste that wasn't unpleasant but overwhelmed the chocolate element.

Overall, it's a nice treat if you want a quick drink that won't sit too heavily on your stomach, but for the avid hot chocolate fan there are some stronger brands to consider.

Knoops Luxury Hot Chocolate Flakes (43%)

Founded by Jen Knoops, an expert and lover of artisan hot chocolate, Knoops opened its first store in 2013 in Rye, East Essex.

Knoops offers a range of 11 hot chocolates that are differentiated by their percentage of cocoa – for this review I decided to try the award-winning 43% milk chocolate.

This hot chocolate comes in a fully recyclable tube and contains loose chocolate shavings. These combined well when heated with milk and soon began to fill my kitchen with a rich, chocolatey smell.

Its appearance is very attractive, with a rich, foamy top layer that melts easily in your mouth. The main body of the drink has a creamy mousse-like texture and is sweet without being overbearing. Perfect as a satisfyingly filling dessert after dinner, or a treat for a cosy evening at home.

It's worth noting that after just a handful of cups I had already finished the box. Given this aspect, this hot chocolate certainly sits on the upper end of the market, but it's worth the splurge if you fancy it.