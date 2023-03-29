Haglöfs LIM GTX Jacket Review

Advertisement

The Haglöfs LIM GoreTex Jacket is a pared-back waterproof for fast-and-light activities. It’s designed to be a super-lightweight and packable backup waterproof, for when you are out in summer but the weather might just turn stormy.

First impressions

LIM stands for Less Is More and it definitely feels like Haglofs has achieved that. It’s at the thicker and more durable end of the running-cut jackets in this review, making it a good all-rounder if you want a jacket to both run and walk in.

The fabric has a satisfying crinkle to it – light but crisp – and beads rain like you’re in an advert. This would be perfect for doing something like the Walker’s Haute Route through the Swiss Alps during ‘shoulder’ season from April to June (said wistfully from experience).

How waterproof is the Haglöfs LIM jacket?

This jacket is very waterproof and can keep you dry in a downpour. Like all lightweight jackets, you will eventually get wet through dripping down from the face and neck area, but if you’re expecting all-day dampness you’ve probably packed a different waterproof. The hydrostatic head for this jacket is rated at over 28,000mm, the highest listed in this test.

How breathable?

The jacket feels like a good balance between weight, waterproofing and breathability. In very stripped-down fashion, it does have vents but they are inside the pockets so you can’t really use both at once. The breathability rating is good at <9 RET.

Fit and design features

The Haglöfs LIM jacket has stiffened tops of cuffs with elasticated backs.

The stiffened peak hood formed a central v-shaped point for me so there was not much face protection and a big drip when leaning forwards. However, this probably wouldn’t affect people with bigger heads. The overall hood-to-face fit is otherwise great, held in place by elastic. Similarly, the bottom hem is entirely elastic without toggles; it fits snugly and stays in place.

The pockets could fit a Harvey’s map but are too small for a waterproofed OS map. The pockets start nice and high so they’re easy to use with a rucksack on. The main zip is sturdy, with internal storm flap and a large pull tag to find easily with cold hands. This has a soft backing for where it rubs against your nose when full closed, which is a nice touch.

Best for: Trail running, fast hiking, or summer back-up jacket for walkers, in case of sudden downpours

Facts at a Glance: Haglöfs LIM GTX waterproof jacket • Weight: 233g, women’s size small

• Waterproofing: GoreTex Paclite Plus, Hydrostatic head: >28,000 mm

• Breathability: RET <9

• Vents: yes, inside pockets

• Hood: Good elasticated hood with stiffened peak, no adjustment

• Fabric: 2.5L, 100% polyamide

