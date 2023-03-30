Helly Hansen Loke Jacket Review

Helly Hansen’s Loke jacket has an RRP of £120… but there are bargains out there using our deal-finder…

Helly Hansen Loke: basics

Helly Hansen pitch their Loke lightweight waterproof jacket pitches as “the essential adventure jacket”. The Loke is designed for hiking and camping, commuting and trekking – so can be considered a general all-rounder in the walking department.

First impressions

It feels like the Loke has been designed for shorter and lower-level hikes; for example, the lack of peak on the hood means you get a damp face in mountain winds. The fit is slightly slimmer than other hiking-style jackets in this test and it comes in a broad range of colours.

How waterproof is the Helly Hansen Loke?

This jacket does well in very wet conditions, but does start to get damp after long hours of wet weather. With a hydrostatic head of 10,000 this is the lowest rated jacket in the test. It still beads well, but starts to get soggy under the pressure of backpack straps.

How breathable?

Again, rated for breathability at 10,000, this is the lowest rated jacket in this test. It does start to get clammy if you’re working up a sweat inside it. However there are vents under the arms that help to mitigate this. Mesh panels inside the pockets also let in cool air when needed.

Fit and design features

The hood is good at what it does, but without really a peak of any sort, it is not designed for walking into horizontal rain. However, it is a good size and depth and is easily adjusted by two toggles at the front and a hook-and-loop tab at the back of the head, for quickly getting your view back. The elasticated cord ends are quite long, making them easy to find but at risk of face-whipping in high winds.

The two waist-level pockets are a good, square size – big enough for a hand – and zipped behind large storm flaps. The inside of the pockets is mostly mesh. The arms have hook-and-loop adjustment at the cuffs and the waist has an elasticated cord around the bottom hem. There is only one toggle to cinch in the waist, which works fine but does feel a bit lopsided.

Best for: all-rounder, for shorter and lower-level hikes

Facts at a Glance: Weight : 221g, women’s size S

: 221g, women’s size S Waterproofing : Helly Tech, HH 10,000mm

: Helly Tech, HH 10,000mm Breathability : 10,000g/m2/24 hrs

: 10,000g/m2/24 hrs Vents : yes under arms

: yes under arms Hood : Great hood with two front toggle adjustments and velcro tab at back

: Great hood with two front toggle adjustments and velcro tab at back Fabric: 100% Polyamide

Also consider…

Patagonia Torrentshell jacket

RRP £180

In similar low-key style to the Loke but with a slightly retro-cool flavour, the Patagonia Torrentshell is similarly versatile, but a little more robust and weatherproof on hikes. If the environment matters to you, the fact that the tough three-layer fabric is 100% recycled is a win. The hood is effective and the fit spacious enough for mid-layers. At around 350g it’s not featherlight, but nevertheless lightweight compared to the beefy hardshells of the recent past. Interested? Then read our more detailed review.

