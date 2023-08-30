Jump to product specifications

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap Review

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap: basics

American company Hydro Flask is a big player in the world of insulated drinking bottles, and you’ll have likely seen the brand’s emblem (a cheery, enthusiastic jumping figure) popping up at campsites and on hikes. The brand’s straightforward design, appealing colour selection and TempShield insulation makes it a firm favourite amongst outdoor enthusiasts.

On test is the brand’s Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap – a large 0.9L bottle designed for easy refill and effortless hydration. While the flask is a staple product of the brand, the cap is a fairly new accessory, so we were keen to put it to the test.

First impressions

It’s light for the size – a great start if you’re planning on using this flask as a hiking accessory. The Flex Chug Cap arrives in a separate package, so you can mix and match with various lid options.

The bottle’s eye-catching yet unfussy aesthetic was plain to see straight out of the box – this is a good-looking water bottle you’ll happily take to work and to the gym, as well as on hikes and camping trips.

Is it easy to carry?

The lid comes with a nifty carry loop so you can grab-and-go with ease. This makes the bottle easy to carry if you’re ladened with kit. We took the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth to a campsite, and found it effortless to transport, even while carrying washing-up basins, cooking pots and more water bottles.

We also took the bottle on a day hike, and despite its large 0.9L capacity, found it slotted into the side of a medium pack with ease. While stainless steel models are heavier than plastic water bottles, if you’re carrying just some waterproofs and some snacks for the day, we’d say an insulated flask is worth the weight and they tend to be more durable.

Ease of use

We were big fans of the new Flex Chug Cap lid design. The mouth is narrow enough to allow for controlled water flow (that doesn’t result in an accidental drenching) but wide enough for fast, faff-free hydration.

The two lid parts are separate, and sit on top of the bottle in a tiered manner. You’ve got the option to drink and pour from either opening, with the narrower working well for drinking on the go, and the larger for filling with ice and pouring hot water into a cup.

If you’re used to magnetic chutes, or straw caps, you may find the twisting of the cap more of a hassle but we were taken with the fuss-free, more traditional design.

How effective is the insulation?

Hydro Flask uses TempShield double-wall vacuum-insulation to keep drinks hot and cold. Hydro-flask claim the 0.9L bottle keeps your drink cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. We were pleased with the icy coldness of our water on a five-hour hike, and if you’re walking on a hot day, this insulated flask should keep you refreshed.

The heat retention, while great, was not as impressive as the bold 12-hour claim suggests. After 12 hours, our hot water, while warm, was not piping hot. We filled the bottle with just boiled water and after three hours, found it was perfect for a cup of tea. So if you’re on a short day walk, and fancy a cup of soup, or hot brew on your lunch stop, you’ll be fine after a few hours, but don’t leave it any longer.

Is it leak-proof?

I carried a full bottle of water loose in my rucksack and found no issues with leakages. Vigorous shaking and turning of the bottle whilst full also saw no spillages so we’re happy to say the Hydro Flask earns its ‘leak-proof’ label.

I was also impressed with the lack of condensation. You get the benefit of icy cold hydration without the hassle of a wet, slippery bottle. Great for keeping clothes dry in your pack.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – the bottle is dishwasher-safe so cleaning is hassle-free. The wide-mouth design means it’s also easy to hand-wash, and there’s no fiddly straw to worry about.

Is it good value?

With an RRP of around £40, if you’re looking for just an insulated water bottle for cold drinks, you’ll find cheaper alternatives. However, we can’t fault the quality of Hydro Flask’s Wide Mouth bottle. The pleasing aesthetic and decent insulation, matched with the wide chute for efficient hydration, make it a worthwhile purchase. Stay hydrated at work, enjoy a hot cuppa with your picnic, and a lightweight pack on your hikes, and get your money’s worth.

What’s it best for?

Everyday use – ideal for upping your daily water intake – and short hikes if you’re carrying a light pack.

Facts at a glance: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap Weight: 435g Capacity: 0.9L/32oz Material: 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel (double-wall vacuum insulation) Care: Dishwasher safe Additional accessories: Flex straw cap and bottle sling available Height: 23.9 cm

