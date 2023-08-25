Jump to product specifications

Keen NXIS Explorer Waterproof Boot Review

Keen NXIS Explorer Waterproof Boot: basics

Keen isn’t the oldest of outdoor footwear brands, starting up in 2003, but it’s certainly made a name for itself. The company kicked things off with a hybrid sandal, the Newport, which combines the openness of a sandal with toe protection, and ever since have been creating trainers, hiking boots, and more sandals. On review here is the Keen NXIS Explorer Waterproof Boot. With a chunky sole yet lightweight nature, the leather boot is designed for pacy hikers looking to cover mileage fast.

First impressions

The bison-brown nubuck leather upper, garnished with grass-green laces, gives the NXIS Explorer an appealing ‘natural’ appearance. I was delighted, when I first slipped them on, to find that they felt just as comfortable as they looked. I wore the boots (pretty much straight from the box) on a five-day hike through rough, mountain terrain and was very impressed. Light, roomy, with excellent cushioning, these are boots you can walk fast in. In hindsight, a boot with a little more security around the upper ankle may have been more suitable for the rocky, mountain terrain – but despite this the NXIS Explorer offered a good level of protection, particularly around the lower ankle and toe.

Are they waterproof?

As its name suggests, the NXIS Explorer Waterproof Boot is indeed waterproof. The premium nubuck leather upper provides a strong level of protection against rain. I walked for a day in heavy rain with the sample pair and my feet stayed completely dry.

Do they grip well?

The rubber outsole has 4mm multi-directional lugs, which gives the boots good traction. The lugs are shaped like horseshoes and have been arranged to face in both directions – at the toe end they are angled to grip when you go up, while those on the heel are flipped in the opposite direction to provide extra traction on descents. I found them to hold well on both steep inclines and declines, with very little slipping even in wet conditions.

Will they fit me?

As with most Keen footwear, these boots offer generous space around the forefoot, which allows your toes to spread out. They’re a great option for anyone with wide feet. I found the boots to fit as expected (neither larger nor smaller than my usual size).

How do they feel?

The boots are light and breathable. This, coupled with the ankle cushioning, the comfortable insole and the roomy fit makes for happy walking.

Will suit…

The NXIS Explorer is an excellent choice of boot for three-season walking in the UK, particularly if you’re someone who likes to move quickly and nimbly. They are suitable for mild days in winter, too, but with a lack of support around the upper ankle, you may wish to go for something more substantial that offers a bit more protection in tough conditions.

Facts at a glance: Keen NXIS Explorer Waterproof Boot Uppers: Premium nubuck leather upper

Outsole: Rubber outsole

Waterproofing: Keen.Dry waterproof, breathable membrane

Fitting: Regular to wide, wide toe box

Weight: 462g

