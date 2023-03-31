  1. Home
La Sportiva TX Hike GTX hiking shoe review

If you like rugged hill and mountain walks, a tough approach shoe with a rigid outsole should suit you. BBC Countryfile Magazine tester Rob Slade tries La Sportiva's TX Hike GTX in the Brecon Beacons

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Blue hiking shoes

Published:

Our review

Mountain-ready performance in a shoe-shaped package.
Pros: Good traction in a range of conditions
Stable and supportive
Comfortable
Cons: Cost
May be a bit stiff for some
La Sportiva’s TX Hike GTX is more than a match for tough conditions. Image: Steve Sayers

La Sportiva’s TX Hike GTX hiking shoe officially retails at £220. With some supply issues involving products from Europe, some retailers will be charging more. Our deal-finder aims to locate you some of the best prices out there…

La Sportiva TX Hike GTX: basics

Among its large range of outdoor kit, La Sportiva produces technical mountaineering and hiking boots, and a little of that expertise is immediately apparent in the TX Hike GTX.

First impressions

Aside from the low-cut ankle, this shoe feels very much like a hiking boot, but that’s not particularly surprising given La Sportiva’s expertise and heritage.

Image: Steve Sayers

The shoes come with a solid heel cup and decent protection both front and rear…

Image: Steve Sayers

…with a large toe bumper doing the job upfront.

Image: Steve Sayers

Are they waterproof?

As you’d expect from a shoe using Gore-Tex, protection against the elements is no bother, with rain and puddle water failing to penetrate in our testing.

The TX Hike GTX boasts a hard-wearing Vibram outsole. Image: Steve Sayers

Do they grip well?

The boot-like performance I mentioned earlier? That extends to the capabilities of the Vibram outsole, which kept me upright in all manner of conditions, including muddy situations. There’s also a levelled off section at the front that’s helpful for scrambling.

The lacing system helps you get a comfortable fit. Image: Steve Sayers.

Will they fit me?

The lacing system is very effective, securing the foot well, while there’s plenty of room in the toe box for toes to splay out.

How do they feel?

There’s protection underfoot from sharp rocks, though this does reduce ground feel, which is worth noting if that’s important to you.

As such, the ride is a little firm and there’s not a huge amount of flexibility. That’s great if you want stability and support for uneven ground (or scrambling), but the downside is that it may fatigue your foot quicker than something more flexible.

All being said and done, you may find this overkill for low-level walking or well maintained trails, but if you want something to tackle rough, mountainous terrain, the support, traction and protection on offer here make the Hike GTX a very reasonable option, if you can swallow the price, that is.

Will suit… Tough, technical walks in the hills.

Facts at a glance: La Sportiva TX Hike GTX shoe

  • RRP: £220
  • Uppers: Recycled abrasion-resistant mesh
  • Outsole: Vibram Eco Step Evo with IBS
  • Midsole: Eva compression with co-molded stabilising insole
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex
  • Fit: Wide
  • Weight: 446g (UK size 11)

Also consider…

Hoka Anacapa Low GTX walking shoe

RRP £140

Hoka Anacapa Low GTX shoe is a great balance of comfort, grip and stability, Image: Steve Sayers

If you like to travel fast over hill and dale, Hoka’s Anacapa Low offers a distinctly different hiking experience. It doesn’t have the beefy toe protection of the La Sportiva shoe above, or the rigid sole. Instead you get a light, well balanced, grippy shoe with excellent underfoot cushioning for comfort, but not so much you lose all ‘trail feel’. Looks are distinctive, with that chunky outsole especially prominent in the heel; more interesting colour ways are available than the humdrum black we tested above. Read our full length review of the Hoka Anacapa Low for more details.

Authors

Rob Slade in the countryside

Rob Slade

Outdoor gear reviewer and content editor

Rob has been reviewing outdoor gear for over eight years and was previously editor of Adventure Travel magazine, but currently works as a content editor for 220 Triathlon.

Tags

