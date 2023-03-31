La Sportiva TX Hike GTX hiking shoe review

La Sportiva’s TX Hike GTX hiking shoe officially retails at £220. With some supply issues involving products from Europe, some retailers will be charging more. Our deal-finder aims to locate you some of the best prices out there…

La Sportiva TX Hike GTX: basics

Among its large range of outdoor kit, La Sportiva produces technical mountaineering and hiking boots, and a little of that expertise is immediately apparent in the TX Hike GTX.

First impressions

Aside from the low-cut ankle, this shoe feels very much like a hiking boot, but that’s not particularly surprising given La Sportiva’s expertise and heritage.

The shoes come with a solid heel cup and decent protection both front and rear…

…with a large toe bumper doing the job upfront.

Are they waterproof?

As you’d expect from a shoe using Gore-Tex, protection against the elements is no bother, with rain and puddle water failing to penetrate in our testing.

Do they grip well?

The boot-like performance I mentioned earlier? That extends to the capabilities of the Vibram outsole, which kept me upright in all manner of conditions, including muddy situations. There’s also a levelled off section at the front that’s helpful for scrambling.

Will they fit me?

The lacing system is very effective, securing the foot well, while there’s plenty of room in the toe box for toes to splay out.

How do they feel?

There’s protection underfoot from sharp rocks, though this does reduce ground feel, which is worth noting if that’s important to you.

As such, the ride is a little firm and there’s not a huge amount of flexibility. That’s great if you want stability and support for uneven ground (or scrambling), but the downside is that it may fatigue your foot quicker than something more flexible.

All being said and done, you may find this overkill for low-level walking or well maintained trails, but if you want something to tackle rough, mountainous terrain, the support, traction and protection on offer here make the Hike GTX a very reasonable option, if you can swallow the price, that is.

Will suit… Tough, technical walks in the hills.

Facts at a glance: La Sportiva TX Hike GTX shoe RRP: £220

£220 Uppers: Recycled abrasion-resistant mesh

Recycled abrasion-resistant mesh Outsole: Vibram Eco Step Evo with IBS

Vibram Eco Step Evo with IBS Midsole: Eva compression with co-molded stabilising insole

Eva compression with co-molded stabilising insole Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

Gore-Tex Fit: Wide

Wide Weight: 446g (UK size 11)

