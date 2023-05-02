Merida eBIG_Nine 630Wh eBike review

Though lighter than many ebikes, it is still heavy to move around ie when storing or putting in the car

A well engineered, comfortable easy to operate eBike that performs brilliantly on and off-road. With panniers, it could replace the car for smaller shopping trips

Ebikes are becoming ever more commonly seen in towns, cities and countryside across the UK. They offer a cycling experience that takes the pain from long hill climbs and allows people to continue cycling long after the time when a traditional pedal bike might be too challenging. I have neighbours in my home town of Abergavenny who have found a new life outdoors since getting an ebike.

Plus, with the cost of living crisis and fuel inflation, ebikes are a relatively cheap form of transport compared to cars, if you disregard the initial investment. So I decided to test out an ebike from one of the biggest manufacturers in Europe: Merida. Their eBIG_Nine ebike promises “The power to go further. Go faster. Combine more practicality and more fun.”

First impressions

This is a sleek and handsome machine. I love the classy colour scheme and all the wiring and engineering is elegantly housed out of sight. Sitting on the bike, you feel big.

How does it work?

A simple button on the central column of the frame powers up the bike and the navigation/information display on the handlebars. This screen shows speed, mode, trip statistics and battery level including remaining range depending on the mode you are using. There are four modes: Off, Eco, Trail and Boost and you can switch between these simply using buttons on the left handlebar. Off means you are powering only by muscle, while the other three offer various levels of assistance to your own pedalling.

As you push off, you feel the motor kick in and support your pedalling. I mainly used Trail, though Boost was extremely helpful when faced with steep hills.

How easy is it to use?

Very simple. Once you’ve turned it on and set your mode, you are good to go.

How far will it go?

Starting with a full charge, I did a 32-mile trip from Abergavenny up to Brynmawr and across several hills gaining about 400m in ascent. This used just under half the battery life and I found this more than adequate for the casual cycling that I do. I wouldn’t be surprised if it did 80 miles plus on a full charge on the flat.

Can I go off-road?

Yes, I found the chunky mountain bike wheels and overall set up with suspension were ideal for riding on many of the permissable byways in the Bannau (Brecon Beacons). Look out for the Plodcast covering this adventure. I didn’t attempt any technical hills or jumps but that’s purely because I am not a mountain biker. On grass, gravel and mud, it performed well though very steep muddy slopes were difficult even in Boost mode. Overall the bike gave me confidence to venture a little deeper into the hills and encounter wildlife with ease.

What about in towns?

The huge benefit of the ebike was the EQ factor – meaning that it came fitted with mudguards and panniers. I found that I could cycle into my nearby town and park much more quickly than by car. Plus, I had the capacity to carry a substantial amount of shopping.

On one trip that I closely monitored, I was able to buy two bottles of wine, toilet roll, a box of cereal plus meat, vegetables and dairy for a week. I worked out that if I replaced just two car shopping trips a week, I could save over £300 in fuel and parking over the course of a year. The only drawback is that if you have full panniers, you can only really visit a limited number of shops.

Will I be safe?

With the pedal assist feature, I could cycle at speed on roads and tackle inclines with wobbling. This immediately gives a safer feel to the ride. The built-in lights are powerful and will continue to work even when the battery is too run down to power the main motor.

The motor itself is extremely responsive to acceleration and deceleration so that I always felt in control of my speed and the handling of the bike.

Disc breaks offer a more reliable stopping power than traditional rim brakes.

How secure is it?

Ebikes are not cheap so security is important. The battery case has its own lock but the bike has an inbuilt mobiliser to stop it being wheeled away – and this would prevent opportunistic thefts. The neat display screen is easily removed and popped in a pocket when you leave your bike. However, with any bike, it pays to invest in the best lock that you can afford. Locking and securing an ebike is fiddly and storing it safely at home meant I had to buy extra locks and security.