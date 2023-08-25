Jump to product specification

Osprey Daylite Duffel 30 Review

RRP: £70.00

Osprey Daylite Duffel 30: basics

A reliable go-to for hikers and travellers looking for a durable, well-designed pack, Osprey is a huge player in the rucksack game. The Daylite Duffel is an everyday bag with numerous carry options, designed for weekends away, rather than a weekend in the hills.

First Impressions

Our previously reviewed Osprey items have proved hard to fault, so we had high hopes for the brand’s Daylite Duffel 30. We were instantly impressed by the bag’s compact storage design, as it comes folded into a neat and flat square, making for easy storage. The material is durable and the bag is well-made, and the design’s many handle and carry options are clear to see from the get go.

Capacity and storage space

As the brand’s 30L option (45L and 60L designs are also available), the bag is small enough for a day at work, packed with gym gear perhaps, or a weekend away. While the 30L looks small, you’ll be amazed at what you can fit inside, giving this bag TARDIS-style qualities. On test, the bag was used for a weekend in Dorset which involved tennis, swimming, a lengthy beach walk, and even a night out, and there was ample room for all of the necessary gear.

The water bottle holder and zippered side pockets are useful additions, but the lack of inside pocket may dissatisfy particularly organised packers. The zips feature the classic Osprey loop handle so you can dip in and out of the bag with ease.

Is it comfortable to carry?

Yes – thanks to the cushioned padding and variety of carry options. You can switch from backpack to over-shoulder holdall whenever you fancy giving a particular body part a break. I made use of, and appreciated, the nifty Velcro closure that keeps the rucksack straps together when the bag is being used as a holdall.

I’m also a huge fan of the strong handle on the end of the bag which allows for a speedy grab-and-go exit if necessary – a welcome addition on a packed train when you need to free your pack from a Jenga-like pile.

Is it a durable design?

Holdalls are often made with thin materials with a tendency to rip, but you can tell the Daylite Duffel has been made with durability in mind. The top and sides of the bag are firm to the touch, so once the bag is full, you can close the lid and create a satisfyingly sturdy cuboid block. This makes this bag a dream for a full car boot as you can easily pack heavy items on the top.

The Daylite Duffel is made from 300D recycled PET packcloth, a strong fabric that can handle a few knocks and scrapes, even if you’re not taking it up a mountain. This means you don’t have to be too precious about the design when loading the car, or leaving it on a baggage carousel.

Value for money

With an RRP of £70, the Daylite Duffel is excellent value, and we were surprised it didn’t cost more.

Best for…

Action-packed weekends away, and occasional everyday use when an outfit change is required (post-work football match anyone?).

Facts at a glance: Osprey Daylite Duffel 30 Weight: 0.6 kg Dimensions: 50cm x 33cm x 24cm Fabric: 300D Recycled PET Packcloth Capacity: 30L Extra Features: Internal key clip

Water bottle pocket

Single zipped side pocket

Stretch mesh side pocket

Grab-and-go carry handle

Also consider…

North Face Base Camp Duffel

Another hardy duffel bag to consider is the North Face Base Camp Duffel. An iconic design from the popular brand, you’ll likely have seen a few of these brightly coloured bags dotted around train stations and airports. The bag is incredibly hard-wearing thanks to its tough, water-resistant material and it’s available in a wide range of sizes for all sorts of travels.

Just like the Daylite Duffel, you can wear this bag on your bag, or carry over your shoulder as a holdall. The netted carry bag makes for easy storage, although realistically you’ll end up chucking your duffel under a bed or on top of a wardrobe to save you the hassle of packing it away every time. The carry bag actually makes for a useful additional packing bag if you want to separate your luggage.

You can also read our review of Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel for more weekend bag inspiration.