Outwell Dreamboat Single 7.5cm camping mattress

Although it's much heavier and bulkier than other models, this sleep pad is ideal for those who prioritise comfort

RRP £190.99 – but check our deal-finder for a good price…

Basics: Outwell Dreamboat Single 7.5cm

Designed by Danish comfort camping specialists Outwell, the Dreamboat Single 7.5 is a dual-sided self-inflating camping mattress designed for comfortable touring camping. It isn’t a lightweight or small option, but its larger foam cavities do give it an impressive pack size for its excellent comfort levels. With plenty of width, depth and length, this mat is also available in double and deeper options.

First impressions

If you’re used to lightweight gear, this camping mattress will seem heavy and bulky, but it will fit easily into the boot of a smaller car and impress you with its size when you’ve inflated it. New for 2021, the single Flat High-Flow Valve fits neatly on the side of the mat and has two positions, one allows for self-inflation and deflation, the other is a one-way system, which allows you to top up the inflation levels by mouth. Inflation rates on self-inflating mats can change according to newness and how they have been stored.

Similar to the Vango Comfort Grande but slightly slower than the Outwell Dreamcatcher, this mat takes around two minutes to come to almost full inflation. We added an additional ten breaths to bring it up to maximum depth. Outwell also supplies a range of pumps and a pump adaptor for this valve. Because of its larger foam cavities, this mat was by far the easiest to deflate and roll. After two quick rolls, its two elastic straps helped it fit neatly into its bag.

Is it comfortable?

The only way you could gain more luxury in your camping mattress would be to opt for one of the two deeper versions of this mat. With a soft finish stretch cover, 7.5 cm of depth and just the right amount of give in the shaped foam, it’s perfect if you’re a side sleeper or have hip or shoulder issues. With plenty of space to roll around, it’s significantly wider and longer than the Dreamcatcher and around the same size as the Vango Comfort Grande.

The clever shaping of the foam not only makes this mat more comfortable and easier to deflate, but it also gives it two different insulation levels, with its R-value of 2.7 on one side and 3.5 on the other taking it into warmer autumn months as well as summer ones.

This was by far the most expensive of the camping mattresses we tested, but its size, softness and comfort level, as well as its easier deflation make it a tempting choice if you place high value on a good night’s sleep and don’t intend to do any winter camping.

Value for money:

Expensive but if a good night’s sleep really matters to you, you might think this one’s worth it.

Best used for:

Warmer weather campsite camping from the car. You’ll want to get plenty of use out of this camping mattress for the price but after a couple of summer nights on it, you might end up wondering why you bother with a proper bed at home.

Facts at a glance – Outwell Dreamboat Single 7.5 CM: RRP : £190.99

: £190.99 Type : Self-inflating mat

: Self-inflating mat Inflation aid : No

: No Weight : 2,200 g

: 2,200 g Packed size : 76 cm x 15 cm

: 76 cm x 15 cm Inflated size : 77 cm x 200 cm

: 77 cm x 200 cm Depth : 7.5 cm

: 7.5 cm R-Value : 2.7 and 3.5 (two sided)

: 2.7 and 3.5 (two sided) Materials: Top and bottom 50D stretch. Sides 75D polyester

The Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande is a self-inflating camping mattress designed for winter camping and four-season use. While it offers impressive insulation levels, its bulkier size and weight make it less suitable for backpacking. Although it may not provide the same level of comfort as competing models, its stability and warmth with an R-value of 7 make it a reliable option for car-based winter adventures. If that sounds promising, read more in our detailed review of the Vango Comfort Grande 7.5.