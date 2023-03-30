Patagonia Torrentshell 3l Rain Jacket Review

Patagonia’s Torrentshell jacket retails at £180, but look out for bargains using our deal-finder…

Patagonia Torrentshell jacket: basics

The Patagonia Torrentshell is a classic-style waterproof jacket for hiking. Its maker Patagonia is famous for its sustainable outlook. The company is B-Corp certified and gives 1% of sales towards “preservation and restoration of the natural environment.” The Torrentshell jacket is made with 100% recycled fabric and is sewn entirely in a Fairtrade Certified factory.

First impressions

The shape is boxy. It feels very much like a normal waterproof hiking jacket, just a slightly lighter weight. In fact, compared to the likes of the Montane Podium or even the Haglofs LIM, it’s really not that lightweight at all.

This jacket happily withstood long walks in the rain. Unlike many other jackets in this review I was very happy to wear it under a heavy rucksack without any risk of abrasion or wetting out under the straps. Patagonia don’t provide hydrostatic head waterproofing ratings.

How breathable?

This is the heaviest weight jacket, in terms of fabric thickness, in the test. It didn’t feel sticky but it does warm up quickly. There are underarm vents to help assist air flow but that is only a short-term solution.

Fit and design features

The fit is spacious, with plenty of room for as many layers as you like – although as the sturdiest and thickest jacket in this test, you might not need many to stay warm.

The hood is very effective: a good depth, with three adjustment toggles available: two at the front and one at the back of the head. The toggles themselves are hidden inside the fabric at the front and under a flap at the back for a neater look. Although this does cause a second of fumbling trying to find them. The broad stiffened peak keeps out the worst of the rain and fits close to the face.

The Patagonia Torrentshell has two medium-sized pockets at waist height – deceptively large given the small opening. You could get a flexible Harvey’s map through the opening, but an OS map is too wide. At waist height, it’s difficult to use the pockets when wearing a rucksack with a wide waist belt, but the pockets are deep enough to get away with it. Anything inside them isn’t pressing uncomfortably under the strap.

The bottom hem is elasticated with two toggles and the cuffs have classic hook-and-loop closures. Both work effectively. The main zip is chunky with an external storm flap. All zipped pockets and vents have external storm flaps too for extra coverage.

Best for: Walking and general slow-paced outdoor use

Facts at a Glance: Patagonia Torrentshell Jacket Weight : 342g, women’s size S

: 342g, women’s size S Waterproofing : H2No™ Performance Standard, HH 20,000mm^check

: H2No™ Performance Standard, HH 20,000mm^check Breathability : Moderate; Patagonia don’t supply test data.

: Moderate; Patagonia don’t supply test data. Vents : yes, under arms

: yes, under arms Hood : Excellent hood with three adjustment toggles and stiffened peak

: Excellent hood with three adjustment toggles and stiffened peak Fabric: 3L, 100% recycled nylon ripstop face

For women

