Petromax Atago Camping Stove

Jump to product specifications

Advertisement

Petromax Atago Stove Review

RRP: €239.99

Petromax Atago stove: basics

This large, durable camping stove doubles up as a portable grill for cooking and a firepit, perfect for keeping groups of people warm once the sun has gone down. It can be combined neatly with the Petromax Dutch Oven, which fits inside, and then used to cook any meal (stews, pies, pizza, bread), giving you a mobile kitchen for the length of your stay, if you’re into traditional open-fire cooking.

First impressions

This is a smart bit of German engineering. It’s not light, at 6.1kg, but it’s not designed for lightweight camping. It’s made from stainless steel and is therefore rust-resistant – handy in British summer time.

How easy is the Atago to set up?

Once I had figured out how to pull out the snug-fitting charcoal grill, and remove the plastic (with a hard tug), it’s a dream. Simply pull the handle up, and the 14cm-high metal ring expands into its full height, with three sturdy legs that pop out. The Dutch Oven sits on top of the Atago, directly on the coals.

What type of fuel?

Charcoal briquettes are your best bet here, as they allow you to control the heat better than wood and the pot won’t smother the heat source. Place the glowing briquettes on top of the Dutch oven to use it like an oven (you can even bake a tart!). Of course the drawback is that the fire takes longer to get going, but if you’re on a leisure trip – especially with other people, where the kids are off playing with each other – you can get yourselves set up for the evening with a few beers and dinner slowly cooking.

NB: the Atago will scorch the grass underneath.

Is it easy to use?

If you’re comfortable lighting a barbecue, you’ll be absolutely fine. If not, it’s time to learn. Simply scatter a small firelighter among the briquettes and then light the pieces with a long safety match. Lighting with wood? No need to blow: the Atago is designed to draw up air through the ventilating holes around the drum, and my goodness it works.

In terms of stability, the Atago is designed to be used with the Petromax Dutch Oven, plus the brand’s other camping cookware. It’s not meant for your stovetop moka coffee pot, or plastic-handled Teflon camping pan. The cookware that complements it, fits perfectly. The stove itself is the sturdiest and most stable firepit I’ve ever used, helped in part by its weight.

How long does it take to boil water?

It takes around 20 minutes to get the heat going, and then about five minutes in the Dutch oven to boil 500ml water.

Easy to clean?

Yes – it’s stainless steel. Simply clean off the grill with wire wool. Clean your Dutch oven by wiping it, or use the Petromax scourer if you burn your food onto it (never use soapy water, and always dry immediately).

Is it good value?

This is an investment buy for an outdoorsy person (or family) who loves cooking in the great outdoors without the need for gas. Traditionalists who like the aesthetic of canvas cotton tents will probably love this.

Best for?

Family or leisure camping.

Facts at a glance: Petromax Atago stove Fuel type: Charcoal, wood Packed dimensions: 34cm diameter, 14cm height Weight: 6.1kg Number of burners: 1 Extra features: Comes with grill – you’ll need to invest in the cookware to go with it.

Ready to buy? Then check out our deal-finder

Also consider…

Petromax Dutch Oven

RRP: €24.99

The Petromax Dutch Oven is designed to work alongside the Petromax Atago Stove, but it can also be used at home in the oven. The Dutch oven slots inside your Petromax Atago stove, allowing you to cook in a more traditional way. This is a neat 0.8L pot, but various sizes are available. It depends on what you fancy cooking, but the larger sizes will work for stews, soups, bread and even pizza.

At under £40, we’d say this is a worthwhile addition, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your camping menu from rice and pasta. As a cast iron pot, it’s not particularly light at 1.9kg, but if you’re setting up camp for a few days, it could be worth the heavier pack.

Advertisement

For more stove models, head over to our roundup of the best camping stoves. We’ve reviewed 11 options to help you find a suitable fit for your camping expeditions.