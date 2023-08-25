For adventurous journeys via land or sea, this is a fantastic, lightweight pack.

Sea To Summit Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack 75L Review

RRP: £400.00

The seeds of Aussie brand Sea To Summit first started to shoot in 1983 when a then-17-year-old Roland Tyson started making outdoor kit on an old industrial sewing machine in his bedroom.

The company has evolved a lot since those early days, but it still prides itself in making kit that’s built to be relied on in the toughest and most remote environments on the planet.

On test here is the brand’s Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack 75L, a fully submersible duffel-style dry pack for use in extreme environments.

First impressions…

On first glance, this pack looks like a serious bit of kit, with the zip and materials looking and feeling as though they’re highly durable.

The 75-litre volume is cavernous and the shoulder straps look basic compared to what you’ll find on hiking daypacks or backpacking rucksacks.

That being said, this pack looks as though it’s designed for a slightly different purpose, such as hauling gear around on an expedition or adventurous trip as opposed to long hikes.

Is it comfortable?

Before we move on, let’s take a detailed look at the back system. The shoulder straps are both removable and adjustable (there are tensioners at the top and bottom).

There’s a reasonable amount of padding on the shoulder straps, but it’s not as plush as hiking backpacks.

Against your back there are also two strips of padding and these actually feel rather comfortable. However, be aware that if you don’t pack the bag well enough you may end up with items poking into your side or down the middle.

For short stints no longer than a couple of hours, the system is comfortable enough.

What’s it made of?

The pack is made using an ‘ultra-durable 1000D high tenacity double-sided TPU-laminated fabric’.

That fabric is bonded together using fully welded seams, while an airtight waterproof zip seals the bag’s main compartment.

A durable textile fabric is then used on the shoulder straps and grab handles.

What’s the storage like?

Given this is a dry pack, organisation is limited. The main compartment feels very large and opens wide enough that it’s easy to pack.

There’s also a zip pocket on the outside, which could be handy for items you need to grab quickly, such as documentation or snacks. And that’s pretty much your lot!

How does it perform?

This pack does what it was made to do and it does it well. The fabric proved plenty tough enough in testing and we had no issues with water ingress.

Given this pack carries a waterproof rating of IPX8, it’s said to be fully submersible up to four metres below the surface, but you do need to apply and reapply a lubricant to the zip garage to keep it working as intended.

Meanwhile, the grab handles are easy to reach and there are multiple lash points so you can easily fasten the pack to trailers/roof bars/mules as required.

Best used for…

This pack is best for anyone looking for a duffel-style bag that will offer excellent protection against the elements and the rigours of transport while remaining lightweight.

For example, we’d certainly consider a pack like this for a trip to the Alps or Himalayas for trekking (if your luggage is being transferred by porters or a vehicle).

It’d also be ideal if you’re looking to transport kit on journeys by water, such as a boat trip.

However, for the price we think there are better alternatives for general travel via airports, particularly given you can get (admittedly heavier) alternatives with solid frames that will offer your kit greater protection from rough handling.

Facts at a glance: Hydraulic Pro Dry Pack RRP: £400

£400 Volume: 75L

75L Waterproof? Yes, rated to IPX8

Yes, rated to IPX8 Lash points? Yes

Yes Colours: Orange, black

Orange, black Extra features: Removable back harness, grab handles

Removable back harness, grab handles Weight: 1,300g

