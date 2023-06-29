Despite its limited internal insulation and comfort features, this sleep mat compensates with its affordable price point and rapid inflation time

Basics: Sierra Designs Shadow Mountain Sleeping Pad

This inflatable camping mattress has been brought to the market by Californian outdoor specialists Sierra Designs, which has been making camping gear for more than half a century. Designed to keep you off the ground, and more comfortable than closed cell camping mats, this mat won’t add much to your overnight warmth, but it is quick to use, light to carry and packs down small. Available in one size option.

First impressions

If this is your first venture into lightweight, single night summer camping, you might like to try the Shadow Mountain Sleeping Pad but there are warmer and more comfortable options out there if you’re happy to increase your spend. This mat doesn’t come with an inflation sack, but it doesn’t really need one. It’s more widely spaced air pockets make it super quick to inflate by mouth (1 minute 30 secs) and it’s just as quick to deflate and pack away.

Is it comfortable?

If you’re a side sleeper or have hip issues, this isn’t the mat for you. For its price, it has a good depth of 7.6 cm but the spaces between the inflation pockets mean you will touch the floor overnight. This mat doesn’t taper, and it does feel quite stable. It also packs down small, and its weight comes in between Therm-a-Rest’s NeoAir XLite NXT and NeoAir XTherm NXT, but when it comes to insulation, there isn’t any comparison. If the temperature drops, you risk being chilly on this mat.

The 20D nylon will make this camping mattress less durable than others on the market and the fabric isn’t as soft as it might be. It’s also a slightly noisy mat, which combined with the lack of warmth may mean you’re awake more than you were expecting to be.

Set at a competitive price point but still not as cheap as closed-cell mats, this camping mattress carries Sierra Design’s limited lifetime warranty.

Value for money:

The low price might be tempting but this mat may not give you the sleep you’re hoping for.

Best used for:

One-night summer camps when you need to travel lightweight but don’t mind sacrificing a bit of comfort and warmth.

Facts at a glance – Sierra Designs Shadow Mountain Sleeping Pad: RRP : £75

: £75 Type : Inflatable sleeping pad

: Inflatable sleeping pad Inflation aid : No

: No Weight : 410g

: 410g Packed size : 25 cm x 9 cm

: 25 cm x 9 cm Inflated size : 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular)

: 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular) Depth : 7.6 cm

: 7.6 cm R-Value : 1.5

: 1.5 Materials: 20 denier Nylon

