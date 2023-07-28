Trangia 25 single ring cookset camping stove

Only heats up 500ml at a time No lids for pans More compact stoves out there

Cons: Only heats up 500ml at a time No lids for pans More compact stoves out there

Trangia 25 single ring cookset review

Skip to product specifications

Advertisement

Trangia 25 single ring cookset: basics

A stalwart of seasoned campers, the Trangia is a clever little collapsible camping stove from Scandinavia.

First impressions

It’s smart and very lightweight, stacking neatly into itself. The neat carry case keeps it compact and portable – and your car/backpack clean.

Easy to set up?

As with most stoves, it’s only fiddly the first time. The Trangia comes with clear instructions, and it’s a simple case of feeding the metal tube through the hole in the side, attaching the hob through the hole in the centre and then attaching the valve to the fuel. The windshield fits upside-down into the base.

Type of fuel?

The Trangia can be used with a small spirit burner, or a standard EN417 screw-on gas cartridge. We tested it with the latter.

The pros of this fuel cartridge are that it’s instant, lightweight, compact and easily available – you’ll find them in any high street outdoors shop. The cons are that this will only give you around three hours of cooking time for a 450g cartridge, so for longer trips you’ll need more than one.

Is the Trangia easy to use?

Yes – it’s extremely easy, as long as you’re using the non-stick pots that come with it, which fit neatly into the three metal holders inside the windshield.

You have to be careful lighting it – best to use a long safety match, as the heat sparks upwards towards your hand once you’ve lit it, so you have to get it out of the way fast if you’re using a lighter. Place the non-stick pan onto the holder using the detachable metal clamp that comes with it, otherwise you will burn your hand.

The stove is stable on the ground, being circular, and the pot is stable too. Like many camping stoves, it will only work with its own pots – others won’t fit the holder, which is designed to sit right above the gas flame. Don’t try to use anything with a plastic handle, or it will melt.

There’s a dial on the regulator that gives a good range of heat adjustment.

How long does it take to boil water?

In our test, the Trangia took two minutes to boil 500ml water. However, I had to upturn one of the pans to cover it and increase its efficiency, as frustratingly, the pans don’t come with a lid.

Is it easy to clean?

The stove itself is super easy, being made from aluminium alloy. Pans are non-stick.

Is it good value?

If you’re a regular camper, hiker, festival-goer and outdoorsy person, I’d say this is probably worth the investment of £110. It’s a robust little stove that will last for years, and there is good reason it’s so well loved. However, Easy Camp offers a very similar model in the Storm Cooker – so if you want to save some money, you could choose it over the Trangia.

*Tested the Storm Cooker? Let us know how you got on by emailing editor@countryfile.com or find us on social media.

Best for:

Days out in nature, festivals, single-day hikes. Two people max.

Facts at a glance: Trangia 25 single ring cookset RRP: £110

£110 Fuel type: Spirit burner uses alcohol (eg methylated spirits); gas burner uses propane/butane gas cannister with screw-top valve.

Spirit burner uses alcohol (eg methylated spirits); gas burner uses propane/butane gas cannister with screw-top valve. Packed dimensions: Diameter 18.5cm, height 10cm.

Diameter 18.5cm, height 10cm. Weight: 865g

865g Number of burners: 1

1 Extra features: Trangia 25 cookset comes with a frying pan, two saucepans and a detachable handle. The cookware is available in either ultra lightweight aluminium or non-stick coating.

Also consider…

Easycamp Storm Cooker

Easy Camp’s Storm Cooker is similar in look and design to Trangia’s 25 series, but you can usually find it for at least £25 cheaper, so it’s a great budget-friendly alternative if you only want to part with around £30.

It comes with two pots, one dish and a windshield, as well as a gripper and a pot holder. Plus, it weighs just 559g and all the bowls slot inside each other for easy storage. There’s even a handy strap to keep everything together.

We’d say the Storm Cooker is well worth trying if you’re new to camping or just looking to save some money.

Advertisement

Compare even more options in our full round-up of all our camping stove reviews.