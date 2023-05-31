Best dog balls for 2023: durable, interactive and puppy-friendly versions

Dogs are bonkers about balls — they love chewing them, chasing them and (sometimes) bringing them back to you. Wave a ball around in front of your dog and their eyes follow it, begging you to throw it. But why? When you throw a ball, their hunting instinct jumps into action and they chase it down as they would live prey.

Playing fetch stimulates your dog’s innate behaviours while giving them valuable exercise and time outdoors. Ball games can also be used for training purposes, as teaching a dog how to play fetch with a ball is a good way to cement commands such as ‘heel’ and ‘drop’. And for puppies, it’s all the more important in teaching them how to play with humans and other dogs.

A ball is a ball, right? Actually, no — there are plenty of different types of dog balls for all sizes, ages and playfulness. From durable balls designed for chewing to lightweight balls perfect for launching across the park, here’s our selection of the best dog balls to consider.

8 of the best dog balls for your furry friend

Dog ball with launcher

Best for playing fetch

The ball isn’t the selling point with this product, it’s the handy launcher. This long-handled launcher allows you to throw the ball further and faster than with your hand, making it a great choice for energetic dogs who need lots of exercise. Plus, you never have to pick up a slimy ball again.

Customers have rated the Chuckit! ball launcher highly for being lightweight yet sturdy and durable, meaning you can throw it in your backpack and take it anywhere. Choose from three different models, including original, sport and pro, all with different lengths and ball size capabilities.

Floating rubber balls

Best for beach walks

Buy now from Wilko (£3.00)

Play fetch at the beach without fear of losing your ball to the waves with these floating balls. Made of rubber and designed to look like sports balls, these nifty toys float on the water’s surface. Plus, the bright colours make it easy for you to spot them if they bounce out of sight.

The three-pack is great value and means you have a couple of spares for doggy pals.

Rosewood BioSmart puppy-friendly ball

Best for puppies & small dogs

The BioSafe puppy toy, with its ribbed lines and soft plastic, is great for teething puppies. The chewable texture helps to massage gums and reduce plaque build up.

As well as being ideal for puppies, this bright blue ball comes out on top for hygiene too. It’s treated with a BioCote coating to provide antimicrobial protection from bacteria and mould, keeping it fresher for longer. Plus, it has a fresh mint scent too.

Dog treat interactive ball

Best for interactive play

This simple yet genius design allows you to put treats inside the ball, giving your dog hours of independent playtime while they try to get at the tasty snacks within. There are two openings — one for placing treats inside and the other for slowly releasing them.

This is an ideal toy if you have to leave your dog alone for long periods of time. Simply put your dog’s favourite treat in one side of the ball, then leave them to chew and discover.

Boomer dog ball

Best large dog ball

You should be able to tire out even the most energetic dogs with this large dog ball designed for chasing around rather than playing fetch. The makers recommend sizing up beyond your dog’s jaw size, as this ball isn’t meant to be picked up and chewed. Instead, your dog gets a thorough workout by chasing this ball around with his paws and nose.

Made from ultra hard-wearing polyethylene, this ball is rated highly among customers for its durability — making it a particularly great choice for boisterous dogs.

Kong Extreme Dog Ball

Best for durability

Made from natural rubber, Kong states that these heavy-duty balls are puncture-resistant and highly durable, making them ideal for dogs who love to chew. But the standout feature of this ball is its bounceability. Customers note that the ball bounces very high and dogs will have fun chasing after it.

Ball on a rope

Best for playing tug

Ball on a rope

Best for playing tug

This two-in-one toy, a rubber ball with securely attached rope, can be used to play fetch and tug-of-war games — making it a great value option. The rope is also helpful for swinging the ball and throwing it further.

Made from non-toxic rubber and woven rope, this toy is washable, meaning you can keep it clean after muddy walks.

TropiClean Enticers Teeth Cleaning Dental Ball

Best for dental care

Protect your dog’s teeth while keeping them occupied with this useful dental ball. It comes with a beef flavoured cleaning gel that you decant into the ball, which is then released into your dog’s mouth as they chew — making dental care a lot easier.

The ball features textured ridges to help brush the teeth and remove plaque. Plus, there’s a squeaky noise to keep your dog intrigued.

What to consider when buying a dog ball

Here are some of the most important things to think about when choosing a ball for your dog.

Materials

Most dog balls are made out of durable rubber or plastic, but there are also less hardy alternatives. Here’s everything you need to know:

Rubber — either natural or synthetic, hard-wearing and often bouncy

— either natural or synthetic, hard-wearing and often bouncy Hard plastic e.g. polyethylene — durable, rigid, not for chewing

e.g. polyethylene — durable, rigid, not for chewing Rope — natural material but less durable, will rip over time

— natural material but less durable, will rip over time Cork — natural material but less hardy, will break apart over time

Weight

When thinking about what weight dog ball to buy, you should consider the size of your dog, the size of their jaw and whether they’re a moderate or vigorous chewer. A lighter ball will be good for throwing and playing fetch, while a heavier ball will be good for chasing around.

Size

The same goes for when considering what size dog ball to buy. Be sure to choose a ball that’s the right size for your dog’s mouth, as there could be a choking risk if it’s too small.