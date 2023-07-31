Honestly, the things that small brown birds get up to. A scientific study once found a male corn bunting (Emberiza calandra) in a Sussex field that in a single season mated with 18 different females.

Looking at the dull corn bunting, one of Britain’s most featureless birds – one that makes a house sparrow look like a supermodel – one would not expect such shenanigans.

In this guide we take a closer look at the unassuming yet surprising world of the corn bunting, revealing what it looks like, its song, diet and courtship.

Corn bunting identification

The corn bunting presents a tricky identification problem, because there isn’t much to hold on to – it’s brown and streaky and lacking any definitive features to pin upon it.

It is noticeably, though, a small rotund bird, a feature exaggerated by the short tail. The bill is broad and yellowish, while the streaks on the breast often coalesce to make a spot.

The tail doesn’t have white edges, as seen on the yellowhammer, which is often found in similar places.

It has a powerful, rather graceful flight, but you need to know the bird very well to tell from this feature.

The corn bunting is a small rotund bird with a short tail/Credit: Getty

Corn bunting call

Perched up high on power lines or post, the corn bunting delivers an atmospheric song that sounds like the jangling of a bunch of keys.

Corn bunting habitat and distribution

The corn bunting is a classic species of arable farmland and grassland, occurring patchily throughout Britain from Cornwall to Scotland.

Once much more common, it has suffered from the decline of winter stubbles, meaning less winter food, and the introduction of mid-season mowing for silage, which can destroy the ground nests.

Where it is common, though, it is often seen on powerlines or posts.

Corn buntings are often seen perched on powerlines or posts/Credit: Getty

Corn bunting courtship

The corn bunting has a courtship display in which it flies from one perch to another dangling its legs. Apparently this enough the get the female interested.

Corn bunting diet

In common with other buntings, corn buntings feed their young mostly on insects, and a bewildering variety have been recorded, including sawflies.

The parents also eat insects in summer, but in winter everybody becomes highly dependent on seeds.

Corn bunting populations

The corn bunting is uncommon all year round, with 11,000 pairs in the UK. The species is in decline (Red List of Conservation Concern).