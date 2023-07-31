Reed bunting guide: call, appearance and facts
The reed bunting can be seen all year round in the UK in a variety of habitats, from reedbeds and marshes to farmland, heathland and coastal grassland. Learn all about this small brown bunting, including what it looks like, its call and the difference between males and females with your expert guide.
The reed bunting (Emberiza schoeniclus) might be a small brown bird, but it’s a perky and fascinating species, too.
Don’t let the name define it, because alongside reedbeds and marshes, the reed bunting may also be met with on farmland, coastal grassland, heathland and small plantations. In the winter it might even come to feeders in gardens.
In this guide we take a closer look at the reed bunting, revealing what it looks like, its song, diet, and when and where to see it.
Reed bunting identification
Almost everybody seems to dismiss the reed bunting as sparrow-like, but it’s smarter and streakier, with an ever-twitching tail (you cannot miss this), which is white along the edges, much like the yellowhammer.
Male reed buntings from early spring to summer are extremely smart, with an ink-black head and throat (the amount varies among individuals) and an even smarter white collar.
The females are pretty tricky to identify, but look for the white “moustache” from the bill down the side of the throat, and they also have the twitchy tail.
Reed bunting call
One of the very coolest things about the reed bunting is that, believe it or not, you can tell a male’s marital status by its song, if you listen very carefully.
Of course, you need to know the song first – it is a series of short, somewhat hesitant phrases of no great quality, something like “tsick, twissle, tissick…”
Somebody has delightfully described as it “as a young child counting to three and then forgetting what comes next.” If you get that, then you might notice a slow and a quick version; the slow version, with gaps between phrases, is a paired male’s song. The quicker version, often with five phrases, is the unpaired version.
Scientists recently discovered that paired birds also have a dawn song, inciting unpaired females to come and join them for a liaison.
Reed bunting diet
In common with other buntings, reed buntings feed on the ground, almost exclusively on insects in the summer, and on small seeds in the winter.
Reed bunting populations
Reed buntings are common all year round with 255,000 pairs in the UK (Amber List of Conservation Concern).
