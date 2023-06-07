Hamza Yassin is a British wildlife cameraman and TV presenter who is known for his work as Ranger Hamza on CBeebies, Countryfile on BBC One and for winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. A skilled ornithologist, Hamza has a passion for birds and often appears on TV to share his vast wildlife photography knowledge. In 2022, he took over from Simon King as a judge in the Countryfile Calendar competition.

How old is Hamza Yassin?

Hamza Yassin was born on 22 February 1990.

Where is Hamza Yassin from?

Hamza was born in Sudan and spent the first eight years of his childhood living in a large house with his extended family and grandparents. He moved to Northampton in 1998 with his sister Gail and brother Karrar, after his parents – both doctors – were invited to work in the UK.

At 21, he visited a friend in Ardnamurchan, a peninsula on the west coast of Scotland, in order to photograph stags. He loved it so much he packed his bags and relocated there two weeks later.

For the first nine months, he lived out of his car, showering at a local campsite and washing his clothes at the local community centre. He progressed to staying in empty holiday homes while he built his photography business and guided tours, and eventually bought his own home.

What did he study?

Hamza Yassin studied zoology and conservation at Bangor University, then went on to do a masters in Biological Photography and Imaging at the University of Nottingham.

He was diagnosed as dyslexic as a teenager while studying at Willingbrough School in Northamptonshire, and was supported through the rest of his studies.

What wildlife television programmes has Hamza Yassin presented?

He first presented on TV on The One Show as one of their new wildlife cameramen, and was talent-spotted by DML agency who signed him up shortly afterwards. He went on to front the CBeebies show Let’s go for a Walk as ‘Ranger Hamza’, and now appears in a follow-up, Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest.

Hamza has appeared as an expert wildlife photographer on ITV’s This Morning, was the presenter and cameraman for a one-off Channel 4 documentary, Scotland: My Life in the Wild and is a regular guest presenter on BBC Countryfile.

This was followed up by a series where Hamza guided celebrities on journeys through Scotland and the Highlands, entitled Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness. He has also appeared as an expert wildlife presenter on BBC One’s Animal Park. He hit the headlines in 2022 as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

A former rugby player, Hazma also participates in the Highland Games in his spare time.

When did Hamza Yassin win Strictly come Dancing?

The wildlife presenter and cameraman won Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 with his dance partner Jowita Przystał.

Is he on social media?

You can follow Hamza Yassin using these handles:

Instagram: @hamzayassin90

Twitter: @hamzayassin3

Main image credit: Hamza Yassin filming for BBC Wild Isles, with producer Chris Howard, watching for golden eagles. Yassin was involved in several Wild Isles shoots, including this golden eagle sequence./Credit: Silverback Films, Lily Moffatt