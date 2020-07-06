Where is Countryfile visiting this week and what time is it on BBC1?
This week on Countryfile Matt Baker and Anita Rani explores an ancient woodlands in Kent. Find out what else is coming up on the show in our weekly TV guide.
Here is our weekly TV guide to Countryfile, including what’s coming up on the show and what time it airs on BBC one.
What is on BBC Countryfile this week?
This week Anita Rani and Matt Baker are visiting The Blean, an ancient woodland in the heart of Kent, to get an exclusive look at a wilding project like no other. Matt comes face to face with the beast that will hopefully make this conservation scheme a reality – bison – and Anita finds out about a sleepy success story: dormice are being breed here to boost the numbers in the wild.
We also revisit the Auchlyne hunting estate in Scotland to catch up with Emma, the incoming laird. Deep in wilds of Gloucestershire we get a very special look at some of the UK’s most elusive creatures, pine martens, and down on Adam’s farm one of the driest springs on record is causing big problems.
What time is Countryfile on?
This week BBC Countryfile is on BBC One at 19:00, Sunday 12th July 2020.
Catch up with BBC Countryfile on iPlayer
