Cornwall is Britain’s most south-westerly county, yet despite it being a long drive away for many of us, it remains a top holiday destination. With its rugged coastline, quaint seaside villages and better-than-average sunshine hours, it’s not surprising that Cornwall is so popular.

Spending time outdoors is a given when you visit Cornwall, so you might not think twice about bringing your furry friend on holiday. But, with many parks and beaches imposing regulations on dog walking, it’s a good idea to scope out some dog-friendly spots before you go. Keep reading to see our list of the best parks, beaches and trails to walk your dog.

Best beaches for dog walks in Cornwall

Perranporth beach, Perranporth

Cornwall is surrounded by the Atlantic ocean on all sides, meaning it’s home to many beautiful beaches — some busier than others, and some with strict rules on if (and when) you can bring your dog. Luckily, Perranporth beach is dog-friendly all year round.

Clifftop view of waves breaking at Perranporth, the longest beach in Cornwall, on the Southwest coastal path./Credit: Getty

Only a short drive from Newquay, this stunning beach stretches for 3 miles along the coastline, ideal for longer dog walks beside the sea. Perranporth beach is popular with families and surfers, so keep your dog on a lead and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Roughtor, Bodmin Moor

For a more challenging walk, head to Roughtor (also known as Rough Tor) in Bodmin Moor — the second highest point in Cornwall, standing at 400 metres above sea level. As well as impressive views over the rugged moorlands, the trail up to Roughtor is peppered with archaeological sites, including the remains of numerous Bronze Age huts, cairns and burial chambers.

Roughtor is Cornwall's second highest peak./Credit: Getty

While dogs are welcome year round, it’s best to keep them leashed as sheep and ponies are grazed on the open moor. Between March and July, dogs are required to be kept on a lead no longer than 2 metres due to breeding periods for ground-nesting birds.

Porthkidney beach, St Ives

For a more peaceful walk, head to Porthkidney Sands. Despite being 2 miles from the picturesque town of St Ives, this sandy beach is often quiet and is an ideal place to exercise your four-legged friend.

More like this

View from the dunes at Porthkidney Sands Beach near Lelant and St Ives./Credit: Getty

Dogs are allowed year round, but are required by the local council to be kept on a lead on the footpath leading from St Uny Church to Porthkidney Sands. Once you’re at the beach, there’s plenty of space along the vast expanse of sand, which runs a mile out into St Ives bay at low tide.

Lizard Point, Lizard

Head to the Lizard peninsula in southern Cornwall for dramatic cliffs shaped by the Atlantic ocean. Lizard point, a National Trust site, is mainland Britain’s most southerly point and offers up a range of coastal trails and secluded coves.

Kynance Cove, The Lizard, Cornwall./Credit: Getty

Dogs are welcome year round, with plenty of pathways for gorgeous seaside walks. Be sure to keep your dog on a lead at all times due to sensitive wildlife habitats along the cliff edge and farmland.

Before you go: Always keep your dog leashed around livestock and wildlife, particularly in areas with ground-nesting birds.

Check current rules before you go, as certain parks and beaches may impose seasonal restrictions.

Be a responsible dog owner — always clean up after your dog.

Check online to find nearby dog-friendly pubs and cafes. Credit: Getty Credit: Getty

The Camel Trail, Padstow

The Camel Trail is an 18 mile, surfaced trail winding along a disused railway line between Wenfordbridge, Bodmin, Wadebridge and Padstow. With plenty of entry and exit points, parking and rubbish bins, the Camel Trail is a convenient option for an easy dog walk through the Cornish countryside.

View from the Camel Trail cycleway and footpath across the River Camel, Cornwall./Credit: Getty

Dogs are welcome year round, but bear in mind that this trail is open to cyclists and horse-riders, so it’s best to keep your dog on a lead.

Tehidy country park, Tehidy

This vast area of woodland (the largest in West Cornwall) boasts over 9 miles of walking trails, 250 acres of woodland and a handy picnic area. Simply park up at one of the free car parks, head out on a relaxed walk, then finish up at the visitor centre cafe for a well-earned hot drink.

Dogs are welcome in these woods./Credit: Getty

Dogs are allowed in Tehidy country park all year round with no restrictions. Just be sure to stay on the footpaths and clean up after your dog.

Explore dog-friendly cottages in Cornwall with Aspects Holidays