Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in Cornwall

Best walks in Cornwall

From wooded valleys and rolling farmland to rugged coastal cliffs and pretty fishing villages, Cornwall's countryside offers a wealth of opportunity to get outdoors. Explore this magical county on foot with our favourite Cornish walks.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

Travel is still restricted in many areas of the country due to the Covid-19 crisis, so please follow government guidance at gov.uk/coronavirus

Cornwall is Britain’s most south-westerly county, yet in spite of its far-flung location, it attracts roughly 15 million day visitors every year – with miles of wild coastline, picturesque river estuaries, amenty-rich towns and villages and tempting waters, it’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

Cornwall’s proximity to the Gulf Stream makes the county a favourite holiday destination in summer. But winter is a great time to visit, too – the roads are quieter, the towns and villages more relaxed and the footpaths largely empty.

Mousehole harbour, on the coast path to St Michael's Mount
Mousehole harbour, on the coast path to St Michael’s Mount ©Getty

The South West Coast Path runs the length of the Cornish coastline and is a great way to explore the area. Regardless of your designation, drop on to the coast and a trusty SWCP waymarker will be there to guide you on. And there are some beautiful inland routes as well.

To help you get out there and start your own adventure, we come up with a list of our favourite paths, from short Cornish classics to all-day hikes/

You may also like

South Devon cove

Walking guide to Cornwall’s best walks, including the Lizard Peninsula, St Michael’s Mount and Zennor Head. Use our walks as inspiration to plan future days out.

St Michael’s Mount, South Cornwall

valery.egorov@mail.ru - authors contact
St Michael’s Mount ©Getty

This nine-mile coastal walk begins at Lamorna Cove, winding along the South West Coast Path past the ‘prettiest village in England’, the coastal town of Newlyn and bustling Penzance, ending at iconic St Michael’s Mount.

View the walking route and map

Zennor Head, North Cornwall

Evening on the North Coast of Cornwall
The stunning view westwards from Zennor Head on the north coast of West Cornwall on a typical summer evening ©Getty

This circular walk heads through farmland and woods before emerging on to the towering granite cliffs of Cornwall’s north-west coast – a dramatic section of the South West Coast Path, home to seabirds, wildflowers and Atlantic waves.

View the walking route and map

Lizard Point to Mullion Cove, South Cornwall

Lone figure on beach at Kynance Cove. The Lizard. Cornwall. England. UK.
Kynance Cove lies between Lizard Point and Mullion Cove ©Getty

From colourful wildflowers and glowing azure waters in spring and summer to the atmospheric wind and waves of autumn and winter, this walk from Lizard to Mullion in Cornwall is guaranteed to awaken your senses.

View the walking route and map

Pentire Head, North Cornwall

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them,” wrote poet Laurence Binyon as he sat on the cliffs at Pentire Point in 1914
“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them,” wrote poet Laurence Binyon as he sat on the cliffs at Pentire Point in 1914 ©Getty

This 3.5-mile circular walk around a Cornish headland has it all – dramatic geology, a wealth of wildlife and a secluded cove with a hidden secret.

View the walking route and map

Loe Pool, South Cornwall

The Loe, Cornwall
Loe Bar and Loe Pool, the largest natural body of fresh water in Cornwall ©Getty

Cornwall’s largest natural lake runs deep with history and legend, but it’s the diversity of the trails that trace the banks of The Loe and the richness of its wildlife that make it such a special place.

View the walking route and map

Trebarwith Strand to Port Isaac, Cornwall

Port Isaac Bay, Cornwall
Port Isaac Bay, Cornwall ©Daniel Graham

This section of the Cornish coast path involves a lot of ups and downs – but those who choose to walk it will be rewarded with magnificent views over Port Isaac Bay, wildlife encounters and pretty seaside villages.

View the walking route and map

Wadebridge, North Cornwall

Hay bales drying above the Camel River at Wadebridge in Cornwall
Above the River Camel and Wadebridge ©Getty

Explore the gorgeous Cornish countryside surrounding the historic town of Wadebridge via the Camel Trail.

View the walking route and map

Boscastle, North Cornwall

Boscastle Harbour
Boscastle Harbour ©Getty

Follow a footpath through a dramatic flower-filled valley and verdant woodland, over the River Valency and along high clifftops, starting and finishing at one of Cornwall’s prettiest fishing villages.

View the walking route and map

Falmouth to Mylor, South Cornwall

Falmouth harbour
Falmouth harbour ©Getty

Enjoy clifftop views over the moody English Channel with a short coastal walk before warming up at one of Mylor Yacht Harbour’s eateries.

View the walking route and map 

Perranporth, North Cornwall

Surfers enjoying the sunset at Perranporth
Surfers enjoying the sunset at Perranporth ©Getty

Investigate a World Heritage Site that combines rugged cliffs and surprising industrial treasures on a seven-mile walk along the Cornish coast.

View the walking route and map

Mount Edgecumbe and Rame Head, South Cornwall

Rame Head, Cornwall
Rame Head at the start of Whitsand Bay as seen from the coast path. Cornwall England UK

Escape the bustle of Britain’s Ocean City on a centuries-old ferry service to a spring-infused landscape of quiet coves, birdsong, woodland and charming fishing village.

View the walking route and map

Cotehele, South Cornwall

Cotehele House, Cornwall
Cotehele House, Cornwall
Advertisement

On the Cornish side of the River Tamar, the Cotehele estate encompasses 526 hectares of woodland, meadow and riverside countryside. Enjoy a short walk from Cotehele Quay through woodland to a glorious Cornish estate.

View the walking route and map

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Exmoor National Park, Somerset
Walks

Best walks in Exmoor National Park

Spring bluebells in Dartmoor National Park, England
Walks

Best walks in Dartmoor National Park

Mountains and sunshine
Walks

Scotland’s best walks

Tenby, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
Walks

Best walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park