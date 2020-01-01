Best walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Established in 1952, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of three national parks in Wales.

The park, covering 243 sq miles, includes an incredible coastline of natural arches, stacks and sea caves, along with a wealth of sandy beaches and seaside towns – all can be discovered on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Away from the coast, the park also includes marshes, inland forests and the rolling Presell Hills.

Explore the extraordinary Pembrokeshire Coast with our favourite walks in the national park.

1. Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.

Route details 5.4miles (8.4km)

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

2. Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire

Few places talk to the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk.

Route details 5.5 miles/8.8km

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

3. Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire

Explore the historic Welsh island of Caldey and its Cistercian abbey, where woodlands resound with birdsong and path verges blush pink in spring with clumps of thrift.

Route details 3.5 miles/5.6km

2 hours

Easy Map and route

4. Saundersfoot to Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Perched on the western fringes of Carmarthen Bay, the charming seaside towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot are designated conservation areas that offer superb Blue Flag beaches and picturesque harbours. Explore the beaches and seaside towns of south Pembrokeshire’s sandy coast with a seven-mile circular walk.

Route details 8 miles/12km

5 hours

Moderate Map and route

5. Ramsey Island, Pembrokeshire

Escape to an isolated Welsh island and ramble over a rugged landscape teeming with wildlife.

Route details 2.6miles/4.2km

1.5 hours

Easy Map and route

6. Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire

Nordic walking – somewhere between hiking and running – is a great way to explore the British countryside. Try it for yourself with ramble through one of the most captivating prehistoric landscapes in Wales.

Route details 5.8 miles/9.4km

4 hours

Moderate Map and route

7. Porthmelgan, Pembrokeshire

Sheltered beneath the bulk of St David’s Head and its Iron Age remains is a half-moon of silvery rock and blonde sand known as Porthmelgan – the perfect summer escape. Route details 5.4km/3.4 miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

8. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire

See puffins on one of the most accessible and important seabird colonies in north-west Europe.

Route details 5.7km/3.5 miles

2 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

9. St David’s Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

This superb coastal walk follows the trails of some of the Dark Age saints, for whom the St David’s Peninsula was a place of pilgrimage, and passes beside the wild waters of Ramsey Sound.