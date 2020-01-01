Accessibility Links


Best walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Explore the rugged cliffs, sweeping bays, rolling hills and extraordinary wildlife of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in south-west Wales

Tenby, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Established in 1952, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of three national parks in Wales.

The park, covering 243 sq miles, includes an incredible coastline of natural arches, stacks and sea caves, along with a wealth of sandy beaches and seaside towns – all can be discovered on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Away from the coast, the park also includes marshes, inland forests and the rolling Presell Hills.

Hiker sitting enjoying the view on a hillside

Explore the extraordinary Pembrokeshire Coast with our favourite walks in the national park.

1. Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire
Rainbow above Wooltack Point on the Deer Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK  ©Drew Buckley

One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.

Route details

  • 5.4miles (8.4km)
  • 3 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Marloes Peninsula map

2. Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire

Dyffryn Fernant gardens
Dyffryn Fernant gardens ©Alamy

Few places talk to the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk.

Route details

  • 5.5 miles/8.8km
  • 3 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Mynydd Dinas map

3. Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire

Look for cormorants and other seabirds on the cliffs of Caldey Island
Look for cormorants and other seabirds on the cliffs of Caldey Island ©Getty

Explore the historic Welsh island of Caldey and its Cistercian abbey, where woodlands resound with birdsong and path verges blush pink in spring with clumps of thrift.

Route details

  • 3.5 miles/5.6km
  • 2 hours
  • Easy

Map and route

Caldey Island map

4. Saundersfoot to Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Iconic Tenby faces north towards First and Second Bay
Iconic Tenby faces north towards First and Second Bay ©Getty

Perched on the western fringes of Carmarthen Bay, the charming seaside towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot are designated conservation areas that offer superb Blue Flag beaches and picturesque harbours. Explore the beaches and seaside towns of south Pembrokeshire’s sandy coast with a seven-mile circular walk.

Route details

  • 8 miles/12km
  • 5 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Saundersfoot to Tenby map

5. Ramsey Island, Pembrokeshire

group of Guillemots on Skomer Island, Wales
Guillemots are one of many species that make this island their home ©Getty

Escape to an isolated Welsh island and ramble over a rugged landscape teeming with wildlife.

Route details

  • 2.6miles/4.2km
  • 1.5 hours
  • Easy

Map and route

Ramsey Island map

6. Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire

Winter in the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire looking towards Newport on the coast.
View of the coast from the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire ©Getty

Nordic walking – somewhere between hiking and running – is a great way to explore the British countryside. Try it for yourself with ramble through one of the most captivating prehistoric landscapes in Wales.

Route details

  • 5.8 miles/9.4km
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Presell Hills map

7. Porthmelgan, Pembrokeshire

Porthmelgan, Pembrokeshire
Porthmelgan, Pembrokeshire ©Alamy

Sheltered beneath the bulk of St David’s Head and its Iron Age remains is a half-moon of silvery rock and blonde sand known as Porthmelgan – the perfect summer escape.

Route details

  • 5.4km/3.4 miles
  • 2 hours
  • Moderate

Map and route

Map of the route for the Porthmelgan walk, Pembrokeshire

8. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire

Puffin
Sand eels make up a large park of a puffin’s diet ©Getty
Alamy

See puffins on one of the most accessible and important seabird colonies in north-west Europe.

Route details

  • 5.7km/3.5 miles
  • 2 hours
  • Easy/moderate

Map and route

Skomer Island map

9. St David’s Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

Whitesands Bay, Wales
Stroll along the blissful shores of Whitesands Bay ©Getty
This superb coastal walk follows the trails of some of the Dark Age saints, for whom the St David’s Peninsula was a place of pilgrimage, and passes beside the wild waters of Ramsey Sound.

Route details

  • 15.1km/9.4 miles
  • 6 hours
  • Hard

Map and route

St Davids Head map

