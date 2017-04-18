Walk: Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.

Charismatic choughs whirl through the air, kestrels hover and, out at sea, grey seals and porpoises play alongside diving gannets.

1 Sand in sight

Unlike most of the 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path, this section of the trail is relatively flat. Start at the National Trust car park – accessible by local bus – then head south to Marloes Sands.



2 Cliffs in bloom

This mile-long curved stretch of golden sand, backed by tall sandstone cliffs, is dotted with stony outcrops and rock-pools that brim with life. Keep an eye on the tide times as access to the beach is limited. Heading north, your clifftop journey flourishes with insects and wildflowers – look out for thrift, scabius, heather, sea campion, ox eye daisies, gorse and many more.



3 Shipwrecked

From your vantage point, you’ll be able to see a small bay, Albion Sands, named after the Albion steamboat that ran aground in nearby Jack Sound in 1837. Parts of the ship’s engines still remain today and can be seen poking from the sand at low tide.

4 Land adrift

Further along the coast at the Deer Park, gaze across the turquoise seas towards the island of Skomer. In spring, this refuge becomes home to a large colony of nesting puffins.

5 Flying finish At Wooltack Point, admire the acrobatic choughs, stonechats and peregrines. Oystercatchers can be seen using their striking red bills to break open cockles and other shellfish in rock pools before following the coast path back to the start. Map Click on the map below for an interactive version of the route

