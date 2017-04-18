Accessibility Links

  4. Walk: Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

Spot wildflowers, seabirds and marine life on this clifftop walk in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Rainbow above Wooltack Point on the Deer Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK

One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.

Charismatic choughs whirl through the air, kestrels hover and, out at sea, grey seals and porpoises play alongside diving gannets.

Rainbow above Wooltack Point on the Deer Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK
Wooltack Point, Pembrokeshire ©Drew Buckley
1

Sand in sight

Unlike most of the 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path, this section of the trail is relatively flat. Start at the National Trust car park – accessible by local bus – then head south to Marloes Sands.

2

Cliffs in bloom

This mile-long curved stretch of golden sand, backed by tall sandstone cliffs, is dotted with stony outcrops and rock-pools that brim with life. Keep an eye on the tide times as access to the beach is limited. Heading north, your clifftop journey flourishes with insects and wildflowers – look out for thrift, scabius, heather, sea campion, ox eye daisies, gorse and many more.

3

Shipwrecked

From your vantage point, you’ll be able to see a small bay, Albion Sands, named after the Albion steamboat that ran aground in nearby Jack Sound in 1837. Parts of the ship’s engines still remain today and can be seen poking from the sand at low tide.

An oystercatcher at Wooltack Point
An oystercatcher at Wooltack Point ©Drew Buckley
4

Land adrift

Further along the coast at the Deer Park, gaze across the turquoise seas towards the island of Skomer. In spring, this refuge becomes home to a large colony of nesting puffins.

5

Flying finish

At Wooltack Point, admire the acrobatic choughs, stonechats and peregrines. Oystercatchers can be seen using their striking red bills to break open cockles and other shellfish in rock pools before following the coast path back to the start.

Map

Click on the map below for an interactive version of the route

Marloes Peninsula map

All images: ©Drew Buckley

Authors

Drew Buckley

