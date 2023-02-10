From the busy fishing harbour at Brixham, with its replica of Sir Francis Drake’s Golden Hind, sample an attractive section of the South West Coast Path before exploring Berry Head Fort and Gun Battery.

The fort dates from the end of the 18th century and was built to defend against the threat of Napoleonic invasion. The grounds of the fort offer a wildflower spectacular, a riot of colour in spring and summer, buzzing with insects and with a soundtrack of birdsong.

As you walk, look out for seabirds, butterflies and birds of prey.

Brixham and Berry Head walk

4 miles / 6.4km | 123m accent | 2.5 hours | moderate

1. Brixham

Start from the bustling harbour at Brixham and continue from Fore Street, left along Bolton Street to climb Windmill Hill before turning left into Rea Barn Road.

2. South West Coast Path

Fork right past the rugby ground as Rea Barn Road becomes Gillard Road. Where it meets Century Road , turn right onto a footpath behind gardens that quickly reaches the South West Coast Path with stunning views over St Mary’s Bay to Sharkham Point.

The South West Coast Path at Berry Head, Devon/Credit: Getty

3. Durl Head and South Fort

Turn left for a gorgeous coastal ramble passing Durl Head to reach the South Fort at Berry Head. There are again lovely views back across St Mary’s Bay to Sharkham Point. A riot of flowers will mark your arrival, buzzing with beetles, while warblers, whitethroats and wrens compete in song.

Continue on to the castellated walls of South Fort and enjoy the wildflowers and coastal views. You can test your flower identification skills by seeking out red valerian, ground ivy, cow parsley, herb Robert, bindweed, alexanders, bird’s foot trefoil, hogweed, yellow rattle, thyme, meadowsweet, oxeye daisies, kidney vetch, knapweed and viper’s bugloss.

Look out for guillemots rafting on the sea’s surface and flying in and out of their impossible nests on the cliff ledges below.

Look out for guillemots as you walk/Credit: Getty

4. Berry Head

Head out of South Fort and across Berry Head Common into the main Berry Head Fort Complex. The Guardhouse Café is a great place to stop for lunch, Brixham crab sandwiches being a speciality.

Continue over to the squat lighthouse, both the shortest lighthouse and highest lighthouse in Devon.

Look for clifftop wildflowers on Berry Head/Credit: Getty

5. Shoalstone Point

Head over Berry Head to the Torbay side for expansive views across Torbay to Torquay and away to Exmouth, Branscombe and Beer. Looking inland on a clear day you can also see the tors of Dartmoor.

Head back to the fort exit and across Berry Head Common to follow the South West Coast Path into Brixham. The path continues into woodland between Berry Head Farm and a hotel and then emerges onto a lane at Shoalstone Point.

6. Brixham lido

Head past the lido and along by the bay into Brixham to return to the harbour.

Brixham map

Brixham walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

The terrain is in part residential streets and then the well surfaced South West Coast Path. It would not be suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs, although the paths at Berry Head Fort are.

Starting Point

Start the walk at Brixham harbour (TQ5 8DY), served by buses from Kingswear (No.18) and Paignton (No.12) and with a large central car park. Other car parks are available at Oxen Cove and Brixham Marina and all incur charges.

Eat and drink

The Guardhouse Café at Berry Head Fort is an excellent place for lunch.

Stay

Brixham is a popular holiday destination and offers a wide range of accommodation options.