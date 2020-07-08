Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Walk: Branscombe to Beer, East Devon

Walk: Branscombe to Beer, East Devon

If you’ve built up a thirst walking from Branscombe along Devon’s coastal cliffs and beaches to Beer, then you’re in luck – the tiny seaside village has a handful of traditional pubs, perfect for a well-earned pint.

Panoramic view over Beer, Devon

The small village of Beer, sheltered by white chalky cliffs above a steep shingle beach, sits on the Jurassic Coast near Lyme Regis. Along this stretch of the Devon coastline, the rocks provide a haven for wildlife, and it’s a site of geological and historical interest, too.

Advertisement

Follow our coastal walking route from Branscombe to Beer in East Devon.

Despite its popularity in the summer months, Beer beach remains a peaceful spot to spend an afternoon, with bobbing fishing boats drawing the eye out to sea. This popular three-mile coastal walk from the village of Branscombe to Beer requires a reasonable level of fitness as the path can be steep and uneven at times. However, your efforts will be rewarded with stunning countryside and coastal views.

You may also like

The beach at Branscombe
The beach at Branscombe ©Getty

High woods

Start in Branscombe at Saint Winifred’s Church, one of the oldest churches in Britain. Take the path to the left of the building and walk for 100m to cross over a stile. Continue until you reach a small footbridge and another stile leading into the woods. Climb the steps through the trees until you find a broader trail and the South West Coast Path. Turn left and continue for a minute or two to emerge from the trees to spectacular views of the coast and the village of Branscombe.

Walkers on the green coastal hills of Devon, near Branscombe Beach
Rising on the grassy path from Branscombe Mouth

The sea shanty

Continue along the footpath. You briefly enter the trees again, keeping right at the fork before descending to Branscombe Mouth. Branscombe Bay infamously claimed headlines in 2007 when the MSC Napoli cargo ship ran aground – the 13.5-tonne Napoli anchor is now on display outside The Sea Shanty – a beachside café serving refreshments.

Cliff to cliff

Continue to follow the coast path signs for Beer, veering left up a grassy hill to reach East Cliff. Follow the path across two fields towards steep steps that lead to the top of Hooken Cliff, and a good view of Sidmouth and the surrounding coast.

South West Coast Path at Hooken Cliff heading towards Branscombe. Devon. England. UK.
Clifftop path above Branscombe beach ©Getty

Veer into Beer

Keep following the coast path towards Beer. Go through two sets of kissing gates and along a small dirt track beside a hedgerow towards Beer Head. Pass the Beer Coastguard station. From here, it’s a short walk along Common Lane into the village.

Deck chairs on beach, in the village of Beer, Devon, England, UK
Deckchairs laid out on the beach at Beer ©Getty

Back to base

To return to Branscombe there are three options: either retrace your steps along the coast path; head inland to complete a circular loop; or catch the 899 bus.

Advertisement

Map

Screen20Shot202018-07-1120at2015.14.43-b1be162

Authors

Carys

Carys Matthews

Social networks

Group Digital Editor

Carys is the Group Digital Editor of countryfile.com and discoverwildlife.com. Carys can often be found trail running, bike-packing, wild swimming or hiking in the British countryside.

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Spring bluebells in Dartmoor National Park, England
Walks

Best walks in Dartmoor National Park

Harris beach
Days Out

Britain’s best beaches

Bystock reserve, Devon
Walks

Walk: Bystock Nature Reserve, Devon

Devils Cauldron in Lydford Gorge, near Tavistock, Devon, UK
Days Out

Walk: Lydford Gorge, Devon