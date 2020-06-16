Guide to British butterflies: how to identify and the best places to spot

Spotting a butterfly is a delight in the spring and summer months, and these pretty insects play an important role in pollinating flowers. There are approximately 60 species British butterflies that grace our shores annually, including regular migrants.

Here is our expert guide on where to see and how to identify common British butterfly species, including tips on when, where and how to see them, plus how to attract more butterflies to your garden.

How long do butterflies live?

The average lifespan of a butterfly is short-lived as most adult species is only two to four weeks, with many species living less. Butterfly populations in the UK are affected by adverse weather conditions such as drought, wet and windy or unseasonably cold conditions.

How many species of British butterflies are there?

There are 56 recorded species of butterfly found in the UK. Here is a list of some of the most common species to spot:



1 Duke of Burgundy Hamearis lucina

No one knows how this tiny early spring butterfly obtained its name. Formerly common locally in woods, the duke is now a rare and rapidly declining butterfly, primarily of rough, ungrazed or lightly grazed limestone grassland, where it breeds on cowslip and primrose leaves in shady situations.

Most colonies hold only a handful of butterflies. However, the males gather in sheltered territories, or leks, which are occupied annually. There they squabble like mad and launch themselves against all-comers.

They are most active in the mornings, becoming quiescent after 2pm. The duke flies at cowslip time, late April through to late May, and nowadays is best seen in early to mid May.

Where to see

Top sites are Noar Hill near Selborne in Hampshire, Heyshott Down on the West Sussex Downs, the lower slopes of Ivinghoe Beacon in the north Chilterns and Rodborough Common near Stroud in the Cotswolds.

2 Pearl-bordered fritillary Boloria euphrosyne

Another butterfly in rapid decline, having been widespread and locally common throughout southern and western mainland Britain.

It lives mainly in woodland clearings and on bracken hillsides, but also on rough limestone grassland around Morecambe Bay and along loch sides in the Western Highlands, breeding on violets among fallen leaves or dead bracken litter.

It flies mainly during May, but has early and late years, depending on the vagaries of spring weather. Cannily, it flies when the bugle, its favoured nectar source, is in flower. This is one of our most graceful butterflies in flight, skimming low over the ground vegetation, pausing only to visit flowers or bask, the males ceaselessly searching for females.

Where to see

The New Forest woods north-east of Brockenhurst (Pignal, New Copse and Parkhill inclosures), Bentley Wood in south-east Wiltshire, Cwm Soden near New Quay on the Ceredigion coast, Arnside Knott and Whitbarrow in south Cumbria, and Loch Arkaig in the Highlands.

3 Large blue Phengaris arion

The British race of this magnificent royal blue butterfly was declared extinct in 1979. Since then, the Swedish race has been naturalised in the West Country by a dedicated team led by top butterfly scientist Prof Jeremy Thomas.

This race is now quite well established in the Polden Hills in mid Somerset, where several colonies result from natural spread. It is also being re-established in the Cotswolds and Devon.

It flies during June on sunny slopes where the grass is kept short, and visits wild thyme flowers. The larvae feed for a while on wild thyme before becoming predators of the grubs of a single species of warmth-loving red ant. The large blue lives for 10 months underground in the ant nests.

Where to see

Access is difficult at most sites, and most colonies are extremely small. The National Trust runs an open access site at Collard Hill, near Street, Somerset. This supports one of the largest known colonies in Europe.

4 Swallowtail Papilio machaon

This tropical-looking butterfly is so large and colourful it can be spotted from 200m (650ft) away as it patrols over reedbeds. Today, it flies only in the major river valleys of the Norfolk Broads, where it breeds on milk parsley, a scarce wetland plant.

It is on the wing mainly from late May through to early July, though it is seldom numerous. In hot summers there is a partial, rather localised second brood during August. Swallowtails love the flowers of marsh thistle, bramble and flag iris, but hate wind. On windy days, they patrol sheltered areas in the lee of woodland.

Where to see

Pedestrian access is difficult on the Broads, but Hickling Broad National Nature Reserve (NNR) and How Hill nature reserve are good pay-for-entry sites, and the edges of Marsham Broad and the Butterfly Conservation reserve at Catfield Fen are also good. Mid to late June is usually the best time.



5 White admiral Limenitis camilla

Our most graceful butterfly in flight, the white admiral effortlessly skims the edges of trees and bushes along woodland rides in southern England, where it is common locally.

No insect loves woodland bramble flowers more, or graces them better. It is most numerous in late June and early July, but flies for only about a month. The larvae live in honeysuckle tangles situated in dappled shade. Occasionally specimens lack the distinctive white bands. The undersides of these ‘black admirals’ are especially beautiful – a once-or-twice in a lifetime experience.

Where to see

White admirals occur in many southern woods, but they are particularly numerous at Bookham Common near Leatherhead in Surrey, Pamber Forest south of Reading, and the southern parts of Alice Holt Forest in east Hampshire. These woods also support good populations of the large and spectacular silver-washed fritillary, the happiest of butterflies, which flies at the same time as the white admiral.

6 High brown fritillary Argynnis adippe

One of the loveliest of our butterflies, large, brilliant orange and most graceful, with pieces of silver on the hind wing undersides. But it is also our most rapidly declining butterfly, and is restricted now to a few bracken hillsides in the West Country, a tiny part of South Wales, and its stronghold – the lovely limestone hills around Morecambe Bay at the southern end of the Lake District.

It flies from mid June to late July (later in Morecambe Bay), and delights in basking on bracken fronds and visiting bramble, knapweed and thistle flowers. Its larvae feed on violets among leaf or bracken litter.

Where to See

Heddon Valley in Devon, Arnside Knott in Cumbria and the Whitbarrow massif near Witherslack, Cumbria.



7 Purple emperor Apatura iris

No one forgets their first purple emperor, our most impressive butterfly. It is brave, bold and powerful, but is hard to see as it lives mainly in the woodland canopy, is active only intermittently, and occurs at low population density.

Moreover, it does not visit flowers, though males periodically descend to woodland rides to imbibe moisture, often from unsavoury substances. In normal summers it is most numerous during the first two weeks of July – look for emperors when the white admirals and silver-washed fritillaries are well out.

Although associated with oaks in southern forests, it is actually a butterfly of sallow jungles in well-wooded landscapes, with the males gathering on groves of trees on sheltered hill tops, out of the wind.

Where to see

Bentley Wood, Wiltshire and Bookham Commons, Surrey, Botany Bay, Chiddingfold Forest, on the Sussex/Surrey border, and best of all, Fermyn Woods, near Corby in Northants.



8 Mountain ringlet Erebia epiphron

This is our only mountain butterfly, necessitating a midsummer trip to the high fells of the central Lake District or the mountains of the south-west Highlands. Most colonies are found above the 500m (1,640ft) contour line.

There, mountain ringlets blow about in the wind, crashing moth-like into tussocks, and feed avidly on tormentil and, where available, wild thyme flowers. But it is well worth the trip, for no other British butterfly is quite like the mountain ringlet, and the iridescence of freshly emerged specimens is exquisite.

The flight season is very variable, seemingly consisting of pulses of emergence from early June through to late July, with early and late flying colonies.

Where to see

Ben Lawers NNR, Perthshire, is the classic locality in Scotland. In the Lake District, the slopes of Fleetwith Pike above Honister Youth Hostel are renowned, also Wrynose Breast and Cold Pike.



9 Adonis blue Polyommatus bellargus

The electric iridescent blue of the male’s wings is almost tropical, making this one of our most special butterflies.

It is a local butterfly of south-facing chalk and limestone hillsides in southern England, though in favoured places it is often abundant, and it has recently expanded its range due to conservation efforts.

There are two broods, in early summer and again in late summer. The second brood is usually much stronger, and often coincides with the tail end of the chalkhill blue season, its sky blue cousin. These butterflies both breed on the same plant, horseshoe vetch, in short turf.

Where to see

The south-facing slopes of the Isle of Wight chalk ridge and the Purbeck Hills of Dorset, Denbies Hillside near Dorking on the North Downs, many of the Wiltshire downs, and Rodborough Common in the Cotswolds.



10 Brown hairstreak Thecla betulae

The latest of our butterflies to emerge, the brown hairstreak flies from late July into September. This is one of our hardest butterflies to see, as observing it requires much standing around, waiting, searching ash trees with binoculars and neck ache.

But this butterfly has a cult following and its own website. It occurs at low population density in landscapes rich in blackthorn, the larval foodplant, but is indolent and flies mostly in early mornings.

The males then laze around, high up on ash trees close to blackthorn hedges or tangles, where they feed from sticky ash buds. Sometimes males and females visit angelica, bramble and hemp agrimony flowers. Females flit about in early afternoon, laying eggs on blackthorn shoots and basking in late summer sunshine.

Where to see

Alners Gorse in north Dorset, Noar Hill in east Hampshire, Shipton Bellinger Roughs in west Hampshire, the Steyning Rifle Range in West Sussex, and Bernwood Meadows in Oxfordshire.

To learn more about all 56 butterfly species found in the UK here are some useful resources:

Where to see butterflies in the UK

Meadows and pastures provide food and shelter for butterflies – here are six more places to spot them in summer.

Slievenacloy, County Antrim

This reserve’s highest point overlooks Belfast and, on a clear day, you can see five of the six counties of Northern Ireland. Slievenacloy is known for its orchids (nine species) and waxcap fungi (26 species), but it is also one of the best sites in Northern Ireland for Lepidoptera. Species to look out for include the small copper (pictured), common blue and dark green fritillary butterfly. ulsterwildlife.org

Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire

Named for its many river valleys, the Yorkshire Dales National Park was created in 1954 and is home to a wealth of wildlife, including butterflies. Between early June and mid-August, look out for the rare northern brown argus in areas of unimproved limestone grassland. natureinthedales.org.uk

Box Hill, Surrey

More than 40 butterfly species can be seen at Box Hill in the Surrey Hills AONB thanks to its mix of habitats. The chalk North Downs grasslands support a range of blue butterflies, including the chalkhill and Adonis. The hillsides and woodlands

are also home to silver-spotted skippers, dark green and silver-washed fritillaries, white admirals and purple emperors. nationaltrust.org

Snakeholme Pit, Lincolnshire

For such a small reserve (0.8 hectares), Snakeholme Pit has an impressive number of butterfly species, including the purple hairstreak (pictured) and white admiral. The former clay pit was used as a fish nursery and now supports various dragonflies and damselflies, as well as kingfishers, nightingales and adder’s-tongue ferns. butterfly-conservation.org

Lorton Meadows, Dorset

Nestled within the city of Weymouth is the 75-hectare Lorton Meadows. Small, large and Essex skippers, marbled whites and small coppers reside here, but keep an eye out too for dragonflies and orchids as you explore the meadows. The reserve is also the start of the Legacy Trail to Portland Bill. dorsetwildlifetrust.org.uk

Gilfach Farm, Powys

Purple and green hairstreak butterflies live among Gilfach’s meadows, open moorland and oak woodland, alongside dark green and small pearl-bordered fritillaries. Visit later in the year and you may be lucky enough to see salmon leaping up River Marteg’s waterfalls. rwtwales.org

How to attract butterflies to your garden

Provide a food source

Grow nectar-rich plants for butterflies to feed such as bluebells, buddleia, cranebills, lavender and wildflowers. Allow your grass to grow a little longer and leave daisies, buttercups and clover for insects. Keep plants watered in drier months to help keep the supply of nectar going during the summer.

Avoid using pesticides

Unsurprisingly, pesticides are harmful to butterflies and other insects. If possible, avoid using them during the peak butterfly months of spring and summer to allow the species chance to thrive.

Allow some weeds to grow

Leave your garden to grow wild. Butterflies need longer grasses for warmth and shelter, so if you can leave the edge of your lawn to grow longer and leave the odd weed for butterflies to lay larvae.

Our expert

Matthew Oates is a butterfly expert and media naturalist for the National Trust. A passionate all-round wildlife enthusiast, he is the author of books such as Butterflies and All About Butterflies.