Dartmoor National Park comprises 386 square miles of moorlands, forests, rivers, wetlands and craggy granite tors.

The area is considered by many to be Britain’s bleakest national park, but in spite of this reputation its varied habitats and prehistoric remains are a great draw for many outdoor enthusiasts. One of the best ways to explore Dartmoor is by using its impressive network of footpaths.

Our guide to the best walks in Dartmoor National Park, including Wistman’s Wood, Hound Tor and Lydford Gorge.

Climb from the placid waters of Venford Reservoir to a grand vista overlooking the hills and valleys of Dartmoor National Park – it’s the perfect place to spread out your picnic blanket before returning via charming waterfalls.

The route 2.8km/1.7 miles

1.5 hours

Easy-moderate Venford Reservoir walking route and map

Wistman’s Wood is an easy walk on a waymarked path in the middle of the park. Creep beneath the trees’ lichen-covered boughs in a woodland that has remained unspoilt for hundreds of years.

Route details 4.5km/2.8miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Wistman’s Wood walking route and map

Rich in history and legend, Dartmoor National Park offers an exhilarating challenge for walkers and some of the most dramatic views in England, including this one from the summit of Sharpitor looking down towards Burrator Reservoir.

Route details 7.1km/4.4 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Burrator walking route and map

White (pronounced Whit) Tor, which stands above the Tavy valley, offers a spectacular vantage point. On the broad summit, among the multitude of rocks and clitter, there are stone structures which were originally assumed to be an iron age hillfort but are more likely a neolithic enclosure – the uncertainty adds to the mystery. It’s wonderful to explore the layers of history to be found on Dartmoor, a true palimpsest.

Explore the mysterious remains with a walk from Great Staple Tor to White Tor.

Route details 10.3km/6.4 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate/hard White Tor walking route and map

The River Teign tumbles off windswept moors, swirling and carving through a spectacular gorge overhung with crooked oaks and beeches. The fresh woodland air invigorates the soul, while the peace is occasionally broken by the chilling bellows of a stag. Deep within this valley in the northern fringes of Dartmoor National Park, an ancient woodland is returning. Take an walk from Castle Drogo through Piddledown Common and Fingle Wood a see one of England’s largest woodland restoration projects.

Route details 6.9km/4.2 miles

2 hours

Moderate Teign Gorge walking route and map

Ghosts, witches and dragons: walkers looking for some scary stories should head for Dartmoor. This moderate walking route takes in a host of Dartmoor’s famous tors – Saddle, Haytor, Howell Tor and Hound Tor.

Route details 8.5km/5.2 miles

3 hours

Moderate Hound Tor walking map and route

The hills, moorlands and coastlines of Devon’s landscape have long provided inspiration for Britain’s authors, poets and playwrights, from Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle to Thomas Hardy and Jane Austen. Discover the landscape that inspired Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse with this four-mile walk from Gutter Tor to Higher Hartor Tor in Dartmoor National Park.

The route 6.4km/3.9 miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Gutter Tor walking route and map

Getty

Stretching for 1½ miles, the steep-sided Lydford Gorge is a spectacular chasm in the hills. At one end lies the impressive Devil’s Cauldron whirlpool, while the 30m (100ft)-high White Lady waterfall is at the other.